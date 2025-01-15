Artificial Intelligence (AI) everywhere: remedy is to consolidate

The world is rapidly evolving, and artificial intelligence (AI) is making its mark in nearly every aspect of our lives. While AI has undoubtedly made tasks easier, it has also introduced new pressures, particularly around productivity. Professionals across various fields are striving to make the most of these tools to solve workplace challenges. Take, for instance, a research scholar struggling to identify a meaningful research topic.

He hopes to find a gap in knowledge that he can explore and fill in with AI tools. With so many AI tools at his disposal, he wonders if they can simplify his task. But can such ambitious goals really be achieved quickly? The researcher is optimistic—why not, when technology offers so many possibilities?

AI has revolutionized the way research is conducted, making it possible to analyze vast amounts of data and draw significant conclusions. The researcher is convinced that AI is his saving grace. Tools now assist with tasks like conducting literature reviews, synthesizing articles, and even exploring piles of books for relevant information.

Some tools can pinpoint research gaps by analyzing peer-reviewed articles, suggest appropriate methodologies, or ensure accurate citations. Even creating conceptual figures can seem as simple as clicking a button. The once time-consuming process of reading, interpreting results, and identifying future directions feels increasingly outdated. With over 195 research tools available, the researcher finds himself switching between platforms, piecing together a manuscript designed to impress his supervisor.

Spending so much time on tools rather than thoroughly reading and understanding the topic, the researcher produces a draft that feels like a disorganized mix of ideas, lacking focus and coherence. Concepts are jumbled together in a rigid structure that fails to convey a clear proposition or direction.

Despite utilizing a variety of tools, articles, and publications, the result is a confusing blend that lacks substance. The writing, heavily influenced by AI tools, reads like a mechanical output, devoid of a human touch. Unfortunately, this trend of prioritizing tools over thoughtful engagement is becoming all too common.

Similar struggles can be found in other professions. A personal secretary spends hours searching for a perfect tool to organize notes, while a content writer painstakingly tries to find an ideal AI-powered writing assistant. Even tool developers face challenges as they compete to attract users from all walks of life, often making bold claims about revolutionizing how people work.

These promises and guarantees leave users skeptical yet hopeful. Frustration builds as people wonder if the next tool—often locked behind a subscription—is the one they truly need. It’s ironic how we’ve created a world where general intelligence seems to take a backseat, giving way to the growing dominance of artificial intelligence.

There are currently over 3,000 AI-enabled tools designed to help with a wide range of tasks, including about 830 focused solely on improving productivity. While these tools promise to make work easier, finding the “right” one can be a daunting challenge.

In the competitive AI market, OpenAI Inc. has emerged as a frontrunner, particularly with its innovations in generative technology. The company has celebrated 12 days of development announcing something new for the people even offering $ 200 per month subscription for their pro version.

The recent launch of its video generation tool, Sora, has shaken up the industry, which already boasts over 90 specialized tools. Google, Inc is also demonstrating enhanced capability of their Gemini model. This surge of options highlights both the opportunities and the confusion that come with rapid AI advancements.

The race to develop AI tools is matched only by the challenge of choosing the right ones for specific tasks. Constantly switching between tools in pursuit of perfection often wastes time and creates unnecessary stress. In an age of abundant AI-driven solutions, the true priority should be reflection and consolidation. Scholars, professionals, and researchers can achieve more meaningful outcomes by focusing their efforts on thoughtful synthesis and strategic planning.

Here are a few practical tips for effective consolidation:

• Select a handful of key publications (articles, blogs, or writings) to focus your reading.

• Create a structured workflow to organize your efforts.

• Limit the number of AI tools to prevent over-complication.

• Reflect on your experiences and interactions to uncover valuable insights.

• Narrow down your thoughts to achieve clarity and focus.

• Consolidate your ideas into written form and transform them into actionable steps.

(The writer is NUST Professor, Department of Engineering Management. The views expressed in this article are not necessarily those of the newspaper)

