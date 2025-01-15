KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (January 14, 2025).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Mardan Disc Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corp 13-01-2025
OP-3 MpMr Disc Alphine Marine 13-01-2025
Tanker Mogas Services
B-9/B-8 Addison Dis/Load Oceansea 13-01-2025
Containers Shipping
B-11/B-12 Draft Load Bulk Shipping 13-01-2025
Dodger Clinkers Agencies
B-13/B-14 Akour II Load Bulk Shipping 05-01-2025
Clinkers Agencies
B-14/B-15 V Noble DiscGeneral Legend Shipping &
Cargo Logistic 13-01-2025
B-16/B-17 Ning DiscGeneral Seahawks 11-01-2025
Jing Hai Cargo
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-25 Ken Orchid Disc Seatrader 13-01-2025
Chickpeas Shipping
B-26/B-27 Xin Hang Dis/Load CoscoShiping 12-01-2025
Zhou Containers Line Pak
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-4 Interasia Dis/Load Rahmat Shipping 13-01-2024
Amplify Containers
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
=============================================================================
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Songa Neptune 14-01-2025 D/17300 Chemical Gac Pakistan
Med Pakize 14-01-2025 D/2000 Chemical Alphine Marine
Services
Hyundai Force 14-01-2025 D/L Container United Marine
Services
Cap Andreas 14-01-2025 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
Ever Shine 14-01-2025 D/L Container Green Pak
Shipping
Princess Masa 14-01-2025 D/3300 Seahawks
General Cargo Asia Global
Nasco Gem 14-01-2025 L/21000 Mill Scale Crystal Sea
Services
African Avocet 14-01-2025 L/46000 Talc Lumps Crystal Sea
M.T Sargodha 15-01-2025 D/72000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corp
Bison Express 15-01-2025 D/1950 Cattles Gearbulk Shipping
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
=============================================================================
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Chris Gr 14-01-2025 Clinkers -
Star Greenwhich 14-01-2025 Clinker -
Yateeka 14-01-2025 Tanker -
Apl Antwerp 14-01-2025 Container Ship -
Cscl Neptune 14-01-2025 Container Ship -
Annita 14-01-2025 General Cargo -
Wawasan Topaz 14-01-2025 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Adventure Steel Coil GAC Jan. 12, 2025
MW-2 Haj Cement Crystal Jan. 09, 2025
Mohammad Sea Ship
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Nymph Palm oil Alpine Jan. 12, 2025
Thetis
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Pacific Julia Gas oil GAC Jan. 12, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL Marangas LNG GSA Jan. 13, 2025
Asclepius
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC White Shark LPG Merchant Jan. 10, 2025
Marine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Korea Chemicals East Wind Jan. 13, 2025
Chemi
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Adventure Steel Coil GAC Jan. 14, 2025
Haj Mohammad Cement Crystal -do-
Sea Ship
Korea Chemi Chemicals East Wind -do-
Nymph Thetis Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
OuterAnchorage
=============================================================================
Maersk
Saratoga Container Gulf Agency Jan. 14, 2025
Dulce Diva Cement Global Maritime -do-
Fenja Bulker Rice East Wind -do-
Maritime
Kelly Anne Palm oil Alpine -do-
Centurion Buyo Steel Coil Alpine -do-
Kaisa-1 LPG Merchant Marine -do-
Al-Thakhira LNG GSA -do-
Britain Bay Coal Alpine -do-
OM Singapore Palm oil Alpine Waiting for Berths
PM Duke Palm oil Alpine -do-
Ardmore
Cheyenne Palm oil Alpine -do-
M TM Amazon Palm oil Alpine -do-
Autaurus Palm oil Alpine -do-
EVA Manila Palm oil Alpine -do-
Hexagon Alpha Palm oil Alpine -do-
Artemida Palm oil Trans Marine -do-
Meissa Palm oil Alpine -do-
Torm Diana Palm oil Alpine -do-
Benttley Palm oil Alpine -do-
Gall Palm oil Alpine -do-
Hafnia
Executive Gas oil GAC -do-
Rich Rainbow Gas oil Alpine -do-
Asprouda Gas oil Trans Marine -do-
Maya Gas-1 LPG Merchant Marine -do-
Venus LPG Merchant Marine -do-
Nord Valorous Soyabeen oil Alpine -do-
Prince Zain Rice Ocean World -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
X-Press
Kohima Container GAC Jan. 15th, 2025
MSC Positano Container MSC PAK -do-
X-Press
Anglesey Container GAC -do-
CMA CGM
Don Pascuale Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments