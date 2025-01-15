Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (January 14, 2025).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Mardan Disc Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corp 13-01-2025 OP-3 MpMr Disc Alphine Marine 13-01-2025 Tanker Mogas Services B-9/B-8 Addison Dis/Load Oceansea 13-01-2025 Containers Shipping B-11/B-12 Draft Load Bulk Shipping 13-01-2025 Dodger Clinkers Agencies B-13/B-14 Akour II Load Bulk Shipping 05-01-2025 Clinkers Agencies B-14/B-15 V Noble DiscGeneral Legend Shipping & Cargo Logistic 13-01-2025 B-16/B-17 Ning DiscGeneral Seahawks 11-01-2025 Jing Hai Cargo ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-25 Ken Orchid Disc Seatrader 13-01-2025 Chickpeas Shipping B-26/B-27 Xin Hang Dis/Load CoscoShiping 12-01-2025 Zhou Containers Line Pak ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-4 Interasia Dis/Load Rahmat Shipping 13-01-2024 Amplify Containers ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent ============================================================================= Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Songa Neptune 14-01-2025 D/17300 Chemical Gac Pakistan Med Pakize 14-01-2025 D/2000 Chemical Alphine Marine Services Hyundai Force 14-01-2025 D/L Container United Marine Services Cap Andreas 14-01-2025 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan Ever Shine 14-01-2025 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping Princess Masa 14-01-2025 D/3300 Seahawks General Cargo Asia Global Nasco Gem 14-01-2025 L/21000 Mill Scale Crystal Sea Services African Avocet 14-01-2025 L/46000 Talc Lumps Crystal Sea M.T Sargodha 15-01-2025 D/72000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corp Bison Express 15-01-2025 D/1950 Cattles Gearbulk Shipping ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent ============================================================================= Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Chris Gr 14-01-2025 Clinkers - Star Greenwhich 14-01-2025 Clinker - Yateeka 14-01-2025 Tanker - Apl Antwerp 14-01-2025 Container Ship - Cscl Neptune 14-01-2025 Container Ship - Annita 14-01-2025 General Cargo - Wawasan Topaz 14-01-2025 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Adventure Steel Coil GAC Jan. 12, 2025 MW-2 Haj Cement Crystal Jan. 09, 2025 Mohammad Sea Ship ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Nymph Palm oil Alpine Jan. 12, 2025 Thetis ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Pacific Julia Gas oil GAC Jan. 12, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Marangas LNG GSA Jan. 13, 2025 Asclepius ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC White Shark LPG Merchant Jan. 10, 2025 Marine ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Korea Chemicals East Wind Jan. 13, 2025 Chemi ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Adventure Steel Coil GAC Jan. 14, 2025 Haj Mohammad Cement Crystal -do- Sea Ship Korea Chemi Chemicals East Wind -do- Nymph Thetis Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= OuterAnchorage ============================================================================= Maersk Saratoga Container Gulf Agency Jan. 14, 2025 Dulce Diva Cement Global Maritime -do- Fenja Bulker Rice East Wind -do- Maritime Kelly Anne Palm oil Alpine -do- Centurion Buyo Steel Coil Alpine -do- Kaisa-1 LPG Merchant Marine -do- Al-Thakhira LNG GSA -do- Britain Bay Coal Alpine -do- OM Singapore Palm oil Alpine Waiting for Berths PM Duke Palm oil Alpine -do- Ardmore Cheyenne Palm oil Alpine -do- M TM Amazon Palm oil Alpine -do- Autaurus Palm oil Alpine -do- EVA Manila Palm oil Alpine -do- Hexagon Alpha Palm oil Alpine -do- Artemida Palm oil Trans Marine -do- Meissa Palm oil Alpine -do- Torm Diana Palm oil Alpine -do- Benttley Palm oil Alpine -do- Gall Palm oil Alpine -do- Hafnia Executive Gas oil GAC -do- Rich Rainbow Gas oil Alpine -do- Asprouda Gas oil Trans Marine -do- Maya Gas-1 LPG Merchant Marine -do- Venus LPG Merchant Marine -do- Nord Valorous Soyabeen oil Alpine -do- Prince Zain Rice Ocean World -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= X-Press Kohima Container GAC Jan. 15th, 2025 MSC Positano Container MSC PAK -do- X-Press Anglesey Container GAC -do- CMA CGM Don Pascuale Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

