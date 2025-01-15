AIRLINK 200.29 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.39%)
Markets Print 2025-01-15

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 15 Jan, 2025 02:59am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (January 14, 2025).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T Mardan     Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil      Ship Corp          13-01-2025
OP-3              MpMr           Disc           Alphine Marine     13-01-2025
                  Tanker         Mogas          Services
B-9/B-8           Addison        Dis/Load       Oceansea           13-01-2025
                                 Containers     Shipping
B-11/B-12         Draft          Load           Bulk Shipping      13-01-2025
                  Dodger         Clinkers       Agencies
B-13/B-14         Akour II       Load           Bulk Shipping      05-01-2025
                                 Clinkers       Agencies
B-14/B-15         V Noble        DiscGeneral    Legend Shipping &
                                 Cargo          Logistic           13-01-2025
B-16/B-17         Ning           DiscGeneral    Seahawks           11-01-2025
                  Jing Hai       Cargo
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-25              Ken Orchid     Disc           Seatrader          13-01-2025
                                 Chickpeas      Shipping
B-26/B-27         Xin Hang       Dis/Load       CoscoShiping       12-01-2025
                  Zhou           Containers     Line Pak
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-4            Interasia      Dis/Load       Rahmat Shipping    13-01-2024
                  Amplify        Containers
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
=============================================================================
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Songa Neptune     14-01-2025     D/17300 Chemical                Gac Pakistan
Med Pakize        14-01-2025     D/2000 Chemical               Alphine Marine
                                                                     Services
Hyundai Force     14-01-2025     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                     Services
Cap Andreas       14-01-2025     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
Ever Shine        14-01-2025     D/L Container                      Green Pak
                                                                     Shipping
Princess Masa     14-01-2025     D/3300                              Seahawks
                                 General Cargo                    Asia Global
Nasco Gem         14-01-2025     L/21000 Mill Scale               Crystal Sea
                                                                     Services
African Avocet    14-01-2025     L/46000 Talc Lumps               Crystal Sea
M.T Sargodha      15-01-2025     D/72000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                          Ship Corp
Bison Express     15-01-2025     D/1950 Cattles             Gearbulk Shipping
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
=============================================================================
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Chris Gr          14-01-2025     Clinkers                                   -
Star Greenwhich   14-01-2025     Clinker                                    -
Yateeka           14-01-2025     Tanker                                     -
Apl Antwerp       14-01-2025     Container Ship                             -
Cscl Neptune      14-01-2025     Container Ship                             -
Annita            14-01-2025     General Cargo                              -
Wawasan Topaz     14-01-2025     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Adventure      Steel Coil     GAC             Jan. 12, 2025
MW-2              Haj            Cement         Crystal         Jan. 09, 2025
                  Mohammad                      Sea Ship
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Nymph          Palm oil       Alpine          Jan. 12, 2025
                  Thetis
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Pacific Julia  Gas oil        GAC             Jan. 12, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Marangas       LNG            GSA             Jan. 13, 2025
                  Asclepius
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              White Shark    LPG            Merchant        Jan. 10, 2025
                                                Marine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Korea          Chemicals      East Wind       Jan. 13, 2025
                  Chemi
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Adventure         Steel Coil     GAC                            Jan. 14, 2025
Haj Mohammad      Cement         Crystal                                 -do-
                                 Sea Ship
Korea Chemi       Chemicals      East Wind                               -do-
Nymph Thetis      Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
OuterAnchorage
=============================================================================
Maersk
Saratoga          Container      Gulf Agency                    Jan. 14, 2025
Dulce Diva        Cement         Global Maritime                         -do-
Fenja Bulker      Rice           East Wind                               -do-
Maritime
Kelly Anne        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Centurion Buyo    Steel Coil     Alpine                                  -do-
Kaisa-1           LPG            Merchant Marine                         -do-
Al-Thakhira       LNG            GSA                                     -do-
Britain Bay       Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
OM Singapore      Palm oil       Alpine                    Waiting for Berths
PM Duke           Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Ardmore
Cheyenne          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
M TM Amazon       Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Autaurus          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
EVA Manila        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Hexagon Alpha     Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Artemida          Palm oil       Trans Marine                            -do-
Meissa            Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Torm Diana        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Benttley          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Gall              Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Hafnia
Executive         Gas oil        GAC                                     -do-
Rich Rainbow      Gas oil        Alpine                                  -do-
Asprouda          Gas oil        Trans Marine                            -do-
Maya Gas-1        LPG            Merchant Marine                         -do-
Venus             LPG            Merchant Marine                         -do-
Nord Valorous     Soyabeen oil   Alpine                                  -do-
Prince Zain       Rice           Ocean World                             -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
X-Press
Kohima            Container      GAC                          Jan. 15th, 2025
MSC Positano      Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
X-Press
Anglesey          Container      GAC                                     -do-
CMA CGM
Don Pascuale      Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

