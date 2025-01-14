AIRLINK 200.29 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.39%)
BOP 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.14%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.74%)
FCCL 34.94 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.51%)
FFL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.36%)
FLYNG 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
HUBC 127.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.46%)
KOSM 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.08%)
MLCF 44.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.06%)
OGDC 222.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-1.23%)
PACE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.07%)
PAEL 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.99%)
PIBTL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
PPL 192.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.81%)
PRL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (7.07%)
PTC 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
SEARL 101.27 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.4%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (5%)
SSGC 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
SYM 18.76 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.97%)
TELE 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.61%)
TPLP 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
TRG 66.19 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.26%)
WAVESAPP 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
WTL 1.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
BR100 12,040 Increased By 72 (0.6%)
BR30 36,689 Increased By 5 (0.01%)
KSE100 114,804 Increased By 574.1 (0.5%)
KSE30 36,102 Increased By 118.3 (0.33%)
Jan 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump says will create ‘External Revenue Service’ for tariffs

AFP Published 14 Jan, 2025 11:10pm

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump said Tuesday that he plans to form an “External Revenue Service” for tariff collection, less than a week before he takes office.

This comes as Trump, who posted the statement on social media, has promised sweeping levies on allies and adversaries as he seeks to pressure partners into tackling issues including migration and drug trafficking.

Even before his return to the White House, Trump has vowed tariffs on major US trading partners Mexico and Canada, as well as competitor China.

He has also floated across-the-board duties on all imports, and steeper rates on Chinese goods.

On Tuesday, Trump wrote on Truth Social that he would create the new body “to collect our tariffs, duties, and all revenue that come from foreign sources.”

Trump to make online address to global elite’s Davos meeting

“January 20, 2025, will be the birth date of the External Revenue Service,” he added, referring to the day he takes office.

The name is a play on the Internal Revenue Service, a bureau under the Treasury Department that administers and enforces US tax laws.

While the president-elect has said that countries like China would foot the bill on tariffs, tariffs are a tax on imported goods and importers in the United States pay the duties.

The economic burden of such levies may also end up being shared with exporters and consumers.

In his online post, Trump did not provide further details on how the new department would be formed.

Trump on Tuesday also criticized the United States’ past efforts to pursue trade agreements, saying these accords were “soft and pathetically weak.”

While Washington had for decades used free-trade pacts to forge relationships around the world, it has more recently shifted away from this stance, including under outgoing President Joe Biden.

Donald Trump White House External Revenue Service US tax laws

Comments

200 characters

Trump says will create ‘External Revenue Service’ for tariffs

Aurangzeb pledges enhanced security for Chinese interests in Pakistan: Report

Aurangzeb, Lee explore opportunities to enhance Pakistan-Hong Kong economic ties

$25bn in 5 years: PM Shehbaz expresses satisfaction at measures for IT exports target

Saudi firm Manara may invest in Pakistan’s Reko Diq mine, minister says

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

SUVs take the spotlight as Pakistan car sales soar 69% YoY in December

Shell Pakistan changes name to Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains 574 points

Mitchell’s Fruit Farms to grant due diligence access to CCL Holdings

US prosecutor Jack Smith defends criminal case against Trump

Read more stories