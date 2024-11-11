Bangladesh, Pakistan to take major steps aimed at improving relations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Bangladesh are set to improve their bilateral relations in all fields including trade, defence production and signing of Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT), well informed sources told Business Recorder.

All such proposals from both sides will be discussed during the forthcoming meeting of Pakistan –Bangladesh Joint Economic Commission (JEC) as importance of the Pakistan -Bangladesh JEC, given the recent political changes in Bangladesh has increased. Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) is engaged with line Ministries to finalize the agenda of next JEC to be held very soon.

The issues to be discussed in the JEC are as follows: (i) overview of bilateral trade and measures to its enhancement ;(ii) Bangladesh’s request for granting duty free access to l0 product categories covering 104 products ;(iii) negotiations on bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA);(iv) discussion on diversification of trade ;(v) discussion Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT ;(vi) discussion on the technical cooperation in the field of textile ;(vii) cooperation between SMEs Sector of both countries ;(viii) discussion on re-activation of Joint Business Council ; and (ix) exchange of trade delegations on regular basis. Joint venture between OGDCL and the Bangladeshi counterpart, exploration of an MoU between Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) with Bangladesh companies for joint hydrocarbon and Minerals Exploration and exploration of opportunities in natural gas and crude petroleum sectors are also part of the proposed agenda to be discussed during the JEC.

The sources said, High Commissioner of Pakistan to Dhaka has revealed that the current Government in Bangladesh holds significant goodwill for Pakistan. Parties across the spectrum are very positive towards Pakistan. Therefore, the necessity to hold the JEC at the earliest is paramount.

The High Commissioner further informed of his meetings with advisor of commerce and secretary commerce. The Bangladesh side is currently working on firm dates, agenda for the JEC to be held in Dhaka in late December, early January.

Details of discussion and decisions made during the Inter-Ministerial Meeting indicate that reactivation of the Joint Business Council came under discussion. High Commissioner was directed to hold meetings with the relevant officers in Dhaka to develop the data on import industries and areas of convergence with BD. Data has been shared with the FPCCI which is developing detailed presentation on Pakistan’s export strategy including areas of convergence and relevant industries ( food, IT, textile and others) to be shared in the IMM.

Pakistani Mission has also shared its recommendation with Islamabad on proposal regarding reactivation of the JBC. An MoU will be signed between Pakistan’s Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) of Bangladesh during the JEC.

Ministry of Science and Technology has shared draft MoU on standards and texting with MoFA for its renewal.

Maritime Affairs has shared updated information on the contract of affreightment (Shared in 2021) with MoFA for taking up with the BD side. MoMA has also shared proposals on shipping exchange with Bangladesh.

On the issue of trade imbalance/ SAFTA/ FTA, Commerce Ministry has shared the composition, ToRs and concept note for the proposed JWG on Trade & Investment with MoFA for discussion with BD side. Commerce has prepared/provided fresh proposals/recommendations with respect to FTA and SAFTA with BD side.

Regarding free sale certificate for drug registration, Pakistani High Commission has shared report on the status of the proposed JWG on health. DRAP has also shared its export strategy.

Ministry of Industries and Production (MoI&P) has shared its report on the strategy for investment in Bangladesh EPZs.

Pakistani Mission has been directed to expedite the signing of Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) with Bangladesh.

On Air Service Agreement, Aviation Division has responded to Pakistan Mission on resumption of PIA’s direct flights to Bangladesh. Pakistan Mission has contacted Biman Bangladesh and US-Bangla to initiate direct flights.

Ministry of National Food Security and Research (M/o NFS&R) has drafted exchange of information, expertise and research in the area of tea, plant genetic, and production technology of wheat and cotton and pest management. Cooperation in the field of fisheries and livestock development, poultry, etc. is also under consideration.

