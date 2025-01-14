Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan on track to meet IMF’s tax target, says Aurangzeb

Army chief lauds security forces for dismantling terrorist networks in Pakistan

Govt-PTI talks: NA speaker summons third meeting on Jan 16

FO condemns ‘increasingly racist, Islamophobic’ comments on Pakistanis in UK

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement 2025

Verdict in £190mn reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred for 3rd time

