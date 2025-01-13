AIRLINK 197.55 Increased By ▲ 7.91 (4.17%)
Pakistan

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign annual Hajj agreement 2025

BR Web Desk Published 13 Jan, 2025 04:40pm

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed the annual Hajj agreement for 2025 on Monday, aimed at providing the best facilities for Pakistani pilgrims, as reported by Radio Pakistan.

The agreement was signed by Chaudhry Salik Hussain, the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, and Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan al-Rabiah, the Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah.

Saudi prepares for another Hajj menaced by extreme heat

According to the agreement, 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will be permitted to perform Hajj this year. It has also been agreed that these pilgrims will receive special accommodations in Mina at reduced rates.

During the signing ceremony, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan al-Rabiah assured that Saudi Arabia will provide all possible support to ensure improved facilities for Pakistani pilgrims.

To make the Hajj journey more accessible, easier, and comfortable, a short Hajj program of 20 to 25 days has been introduced.

Govt likely to privatise entire Hajj programme from 2026

Pilgrims will have the option to choose their accommodation in Medina for a duration of four to eight days. Each pilgrim will receive a specially designed bag containing the Pakistani flag, a QR code for identification, and relevant information.

A special mobile app will provide all information to the pilgrims on their mobile phones, enabling them to stay updated about their Hajj group’s information, training schedule, flight details, accommodations in Saudi Arabia, and live maps and locations of sites during Hajj.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain will also participate in a four-day international Hajj conference and expo organized by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj in Jeddah, where additional agreements will be made with institutions and companies responsible for providing facilities to pilgrims.

