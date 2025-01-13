Verdict in £190mn reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred for 3rd time

The much-anticipated verdict in the £190 million case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and wife Bushra Bibi was on Monday again deferred, Aaj News reported.

The decision will now be announced on January 17.

The same court on December 18 reserved its verdict in the Al-Qadir Trust case after the prosecution and defence completed their final arguments and fixed December 23 for the announcement of the judgment.

The court, on December 23, hearing the case at Federal Judicial Complex (FJC), instead of Adiala Jail did not announce the judgment and fixed January 6 for the announcement of its reserved judgement.

On January 6, the court again postponed the judgment, as Javed Rana was on leave. The court staff informed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Imran’s lawyers that the decision will be announced on January 13 (today).

Background

NAB launched an inquiry into the Al-Qadir University Trust case - now called the £190 million reference - in March 2023, before turning it into an investigation on April 28.

According to NAB, Imran and his wife obtained billions of rupees and land measuring hundreds of kanals from Malik Riaz of Bahria Town in return for Rs 50 billion that was paid as a settlement with the National Crime Agency (NCA) of the UK and the same was adjusted instead of a fine imposed on him by the Supreme Court.

The couple was indicted on February 27, following a trial that lasted one year and involved the recording of statements from 35 witnesses by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). PTI lawyers cross-examined these witnesses.

Key witnesses included former Principal Secretary Azam Khan, former Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, and former Federal Minister Zubaida Jalal.

Other defendants in the case are Farhat Shehzadi alias Farah Gogi; Shehzad Akbar, former special assistant to the prime minister on accountability and former chairman of Asset Recovery Unit (ARU); Malik Riaz Hussain, chief executive officer (CEO) of Bahria Town Private Limited, Ziaul Mustafa Nasim, former expert on international criminal law ARU, Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, former trustee of Al Qadir Trust, and Ahmed Ali Riaz.