Pakistan on track to meet IMF’s tax target, says Aurangzeb

  • Government committed to widen and deepen the tax base, adds the finance minister
BR Web Desk Published January 13, 2025 Updated January 13, 2025 12:12pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday said that the government is on track to meet the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) assigned tax target.

Speaking during Bloomberg’s program The Asia Trade in a televised interview, the finance minister shared that Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio rose to 10.8% in December.

“I would say, that we are well on our way to achieve that target. Not only because IMF is saying that, but from my perspective, the country needs to get into that benchmark to make our fiscal situation sustainable,” he said.

Aurangzeb reiterated that the government is committed to “widen and deepen the tax base”.

In July last year, Pakistan inked a 37-month, $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with the Washington-based lender aimed at cementing stability and inclusive growth.

In September, the IMF Executive Board approved the EFF, leading to Pakistan receiving the first tranche of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) 760 million, equivalent to $1.03 billion, from the Washington-based lender.

Aurangzeb informed that the IMF mission for the first official review of the programme is expected to arrive between mid-late February.

On macroeconomic indicators, the finance minister said that the government’s GDP growth target for this fiscal year stands at 3-3.5%, which it intends to increase to 6% in the next 2-3 years.

“Our focus is to fundamentally change the DNA of the economy to make it export-led,” he said.

Current tax slabs ‘prohibitive’ but IMF commitments will be honoured, says PM

Aurangzeb was “quite optimistic” about further upgrades in Pakistan’s credit ratings during the current fiscal year.

“We have had credit rating upgrades from all three rating agencies over the last 8-10 months, but the reality is… we need to get back into a single B category, to get back into the international capital market,” he said.

“I am very keen and the country is very keen to tap the Panda bonds and the Chinese capital market,” he said. “We have been remiss as a country not to tap into it previously.”

Euro, Panda bonds: Issuance depends on improved credit ratings: Aurangzeb

The finance minister informed that CICC [China International Capital Corporation Limited] has been appointed as an advisor on this.

“We are trying to follow the Egyptian model that is to get some level of credit enhancement.”

Aurangzeb said the country is preparing to launch Panda bonds in the next six to nine months and it aims to raise $200-250 million from the inaugural issue.

Aurangzeb departed for Hong Kong on Saturday to participate in the 18th Asian Financial Forum (AFF), where he will hold meetings with heads and senior officials of key Asian financial institutions.

During his visit, Aurangzeb will meet prominent members and leaders of the Pakistani community residing in Hong Kong.

The AFF serves as a key platform for Asia’s finance, business and influential government leaders to share insights and solutions to key issues impacting the global economy from an Asian perspective.

