AIRLINK 197.55 Increased By ▲ 7.91 (4.17%)
BOP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
CNERGY 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.04%)
FCCL 34.42 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.82%)
FFL 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.34%)
FLYNG 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.23%)
HUBC 127.73 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.33%)
HUMNL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
KEL 4.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.31%)
KOSM 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
MLCF 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.01%)
OGDC 224.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.02%)
PACE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.63%)
PAEL 42.86 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.68%)
PIAHCLA 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
PIBTL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.55%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 194.30 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (0.63%)
PRL 38.76 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (3.8%)
PTC 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.33%)
SEARL 99.87 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (5.64%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.76 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (9.59%)
SYM 18.58 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.56%)
TELE 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.31%)
TPLP 12.96 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.6%)
TRG 64.10 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.31%)
WAVESAPP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
WTL 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.71%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.26%)
BR100 11,968 Increased By 154.1 (1.3%)
BR30 36,684 Increased By 449.7 (1.24%)
KSE100 114,230 Increased By 982.8 (0.87%)
KSE30 35,984 Increased By 272.3 (0.76%)
Jan 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-01-14

‘Deviation from policy’ Fin Div seeks explanation from PAOs

Tahir Amin Published 14 Jan, 2025 03:12am

ISLAMABAD: Finance Division has directed all principal accounting officials (PAOs) to explain the reasons of excess expenditure, non-surrender of funds and unjustified demand of budget for fiscal year (2023-24).

In a communication of the Finance Division to all the PAOs, the meeting of the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) held on 12-11-2024 to discuss the Certification Audit of the Appropriation Accounts for the fiscal year 2023-24 was referred. Audit raised observations on non-surrender of funds, excess expenditure and unjustified demand of budget.

Recurrent budget: MoF unveils strategy for release of funds

The Public Finance Management Act, 2019 enacted to strengthen management of public finances in federal government where the authorities/ PAOs are responsible for compliance under Sections 12 and 23 for timely surrender of funds and incur expenditure, respectively.

The Finance Division said that Section 12 states that “all PAOs are responsible to surrender all anticipated savings to the Finance Division by 31st of May each year.” Section 23 states that, “no authority shall incur or commit any expenditure ... from the Federal Consolidated Fund until the same has been sanctioned by a competent authority duly empowered and the expenditure has been provided for the financial year through- a) schedule of authorized expenditure or b) supplementary grant and technical supplementary grant as per Article 84 of the Constitution or c) re-appropriation”. It is; therefore, requested that PAOs may observe legal obligations under PFM Act, 2019 as mentioned above and explain the reasons of excess expenditure, non-surrender of funds and unjustified demand of budget before PAC, the Finance Division added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Finance Division Federal Government PAOs Public Finance Management Act, 2019

Comments

200 characters

‘Deviation from policy’ Fin Div seeks explanation from PAOs

Country preparing to launch yuan-denominated bonds: Aurangzeb

SBP affirms commitment to increasing financial inclusion

PIA privatisation: EOI to be published by month-end

Faceless customs assessment system: PM orders countrywide enforcement

SC questions transfer of civilian cases to military courts

NPGCL board reinstates CEO

PM directs prompt completion of low-cost housing projects

Shaping economies: Aurangzeb highlights transformative power of innovation

Separate benches formed for early disposal of tax cases: CJP

Read more stories