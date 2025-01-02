AGL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
AIRLINK 223.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.26%)
BOP 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.55%)
CNERGY 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.44%)
DCL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.45%)
DFML 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.68%)
DGKC 106.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.67%)
FCCL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.79%)
FFL 19.17 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (4.81%)
HASCOL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.72%)
HUBC 132.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.81%)
HUMNL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-5.71%)
KEL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
KOSM 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.67%)
MLCF 48.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.07%)
NBP 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
OGDC 224.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-1.73%)
PAEL 43.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
PIBTL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.15%)
PPL 197.96 Decreased By ▼ -5.17 (-2.55%)
PRL 42.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.91%)
PTC 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.29%)
SEARL 110.75 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (3.49%)
TELE 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.36%)
TOMCL 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.35%)
TPLP 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
TREET 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
TRG 68.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.68%)
UNITY 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.7%)
BR100 12,373 Decreased By -23.4 (-0.19%)
BR30 38,239 Decreased By -608.3 (-1.57%)
KSE100 117,120 Increased By 111.6 (0.1%)
KSE30 36,937 Increased By 72.2 (0.2%)
Jan 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone bond yields hold steady, down from six-week high

Reuters Published 02 Jan, 2025 03:43pm

LONDON: Euro zone bond yields were little changed in thin trading on Thursday, just down from their highest level in a month as investors try to gauge the outlook for interest rates next year.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone bloc, rose 0.5 basis points (bps) to 2.37%.

It hit a six-week high of 2.405% on Friday before dipping on Monday.

Yields move inversely to prices.

Euro zone bond yields jump after Fed decision

Italy’s 10-year yield was higher by 1.6 bps at 3.54%, and the gap between Italian and German yields stood at 115 bps.

Germany’s two-year bond yield, which is more sensitive to European Central Bank interest rate expectations, was little changed at 2.08%, not far from last Friday’s five-week high of 2.119%.

Euro zone bond

Comments

200 characters

Euro zone bond yields hold steady, down from six-week high

Economy: PM says govt to achieve its goals within 6 months

Buying rally continues: KSE-100 surges over 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Ukraine’s air force says it shot down 47 Russian drones launched overnight

Eyeing stronger Pakistan-US ties, Aurangzeb advocates diaspora engagement

PBC urges govt to avoid past mistakes, identifies five risks to Pakistan’s economy

Israeli airstrike kills at least 10 in southern Gaza, medics say

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Pension calculation formula announced

Govt decides to create ‘Minerals Division’

Read more stories