AIRLINK 199.95 Increased By ▲ 10.31 (5.44%)
BOP 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.24%)
FCCL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.49%)
FFL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.81%)
FLYNG 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.86%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.31%)
HUMNL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.8%)
KEL 4.77 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.36%)
OGDC 224.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.01%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.3%)
PAEL 43.00 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
PIBTL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 196.01 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (1.51%)
PRL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.57%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.21%)
SEARL 100.99 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (6.82%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 41.60 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (4.18%)
SYM 18.53 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.28%)
TELE 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (5.77%)
TPLP 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.08%)
TRG 64.80 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.43%)
WAVESAPP 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
WTL 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.57%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.02%)
BR100 11,930 Increased By 116.8 (0.99%)
BR30 36,697 Increased By 463.5 (1.28%)
KSE100 114,122 Increased By 874.9 (0.77%)
KSE30 35,930 Increased By 218.8 (0.61%)
Jan 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s coal imports hit record high in 2024

Reuters Published 13 Jan, 2025 12:11pm

BEIJING: China’s coal imports rose 14.4% in 2024 to a record high, official data showed on Monday, as lower international coal prices spurred buyers to substitute imports for domestic supply.

Coal imports for the year totalled 542.7 million metric tons, according to China’s General Administration of Customs, up from 474.42 million tons in 2023.

“The increase in China’s coal imports in 2024 was supported by declines in seaborne coal prices which encouraged import arbitrage in relation to China’s domestic supply for a wider range of coal types,” said Toby Hassall, lead coal analyst for LSEG, adding that growth in domestic coal output, at around 1%, had slowed compared to previous years.

Imports for the month of December rose 11% to 52.35 million tons compared with a year earlier, the data showed, down from November’s record high of 54.98 million tons.

Gwadar coal-fired power project in limbo over tariff dispute

For 2025, industry group the China Coal Transportation and Distribution Association expects imports to fall to 525 million tons, its analysts said in an online seminar last week.

Hassall estimated that China’s coal consumption grew around 1% in 2024, in line with growth in coal-fired power generation despite more subdued consumption in the cement and steel sectors, which have been hit by China’s real estate crisis.

coal mine coal China coal imports

Comments

200 characters

China’s coal imports hit record high in 2024

Chinese Exim Bank refuses to extend concessional loans

Verdict in £190mn reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred for 3rd time

Buying continues at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 1,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Global equity capital markets: Aurangzeb for better access to Pak businesses

Los Angeles races to contain wildfires before severe winds return

FBR grilled by SIFC for misuse of EFS

Punjab decides to overhaul agri, solar and industry sectors

Declaration urges unity to empower girls through education

PTI says ready for third round of talks with govt

Read more stories