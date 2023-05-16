AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
NAB summons Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case on May 18

  • Accountability body retitles the Al-Qadir Trust reference to 'National Crime Agency 190m Pounds Scandal'
BR Web Desk Published 16 May, 2023 09:02pm
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has summoned former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a personal capacity in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 18.

The NAB also retitled the Al-Qadir Trust reference to "National Crime Agency 190m Pounds Scandal," and ordered the former premier to ensure a physical appearance on the given date.

On Monday, a division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted protective bail to former first lady Bushra Bibi till May 23 in the case.

Imran Khan was also arrested in the same case on May 9 but later his arrest was declared unlawful by the apex court after which he was granted bail in the case till May 17 by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Al-Qadir Trust case

NAB launched an inquiry into Al-Qadir University Trust in March, before turning it into an investigation on April 28. The NAB sent notices to Imran and his wife Bushra Bibi on May 1, which they said went "unanswered."

According to NAB, former premier Imran and his wife obtained billions of rupees and land measuring hundreds of kanals from Malik Riaz of Behria Town in return for Rs 50 billion that he paid as a settlement with the National Crime Agency (NCA) of United Kingdom and the same was adjusted in lieu of a fine imposed on him by the Supreme Court.

After an alleged audio leak in June 2022, purportedly of a telephone conversation between Malik Riaz and his daughter, the PML-N began accusing the ex-premier and his wife of some alleged favour to Malik Riaz.

Following the leak, Riaz denied his role in any political matters, and in a tweet claimed that the audio clip attributed to him and his daughter was “fabricated”.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah later accused Imran and his wife of accepting billions of rupees and hundreds of kanals of land for protecting Malik Riaz’s real estate firm in a money laundering case.

It all started five years ago when the NCA agreed to a settlement worth £190 million with the family of property tycoon Malik Riaz.

