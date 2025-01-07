Al-Qadir Trust case: Verdict against IK, his spouse deferred again

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Monday again deferred the announcement of its reserved verdict of the Al-Qadir Trust case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi till January 13.

The Accountability Court postponed the announcement of the judgement as Javed Rana was on leave. The court staff informed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Khan’s lawyers that the decision will be announced on January 13.

The same court on December 18 reserved its verdict on the Al-Qadir Trust case following the prosecution and defence completed their final arguments and fixed December 23 for the announcement of the judgment.

The court, on December 23, hearing the case at Federal Judicial Complex (FJC), instead of Adiala Jail did not announce the judgment and fixed January 6 for the announcement of its reserved judgement.

This is the second time that the verdict reserved by the court in the said case has been deferred.

The same court on February 27 had indicted Khan and his wife in the same case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), on December 1, 2023 had filed Al-Qadir Trust case reference against Khan, his wife BushraBibi and six others in the Accountability Court.

The bureau had nominated Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, trustee of Al Qadir Trust; Farhat Shehzadi alias Farah Gogi; Shehzad Akbar, former special assistant to the prime minister on accountability and former chairman of Asset Recovery Unit (ARU); Malik Riaz Hussain, chief executive officer (CEO) of Bahria Town (Private) Limited, Ziaul Mustafa Nasim, former expert on international criminal law ARU, Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, former trustee of Al Qadir Trust, and Ahmed Ali Riaz.

