BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from January 11 and January 12, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- RDA inflows up 9%, clock in at $203mn in December 2024
Read here for details.
- Nine terrorists killed in two operations in North Waziristan: ISPR
Read here for details.
- After meeting Imran Khan, PTI says ‘ready for third round of talks’
Read here for details.
- Pakistan strongly rejects Afghanistan’s ‘baseless allegations’ of training Daesh militants
Read here for details.
- Khawaja Asif hopes verdict in £190 million case would be ‘fact-based’
Read here for details.
- Girls’ education is worth fighting for: PM Shehbaz Sharif
Read here for details.
- Chinese Exim Bank refuses to extend concessional loans
Read here for details.
- Global equity capital markets: Aurangzeb for better access to Pak businesses
Read here for details.
Comments