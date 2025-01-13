Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

RDA inflows up 9%, clock in at $203mn in December 2024

Read here for details.

Nine terrorists killed in two operations in North Waziristan: ISPR

Read here for details.

After meeting Imran Khan, PTI says ‘ready for third round of talks’

Read here for details.

Pakistan strongly rejects Afghanistan’s ‘baseless allegations’ of training Daesh militants

Read here for details.

Khawaja Asif hopes verdict in £190 million case would be ‘fact-based’

Read here for details.

Girls’ education is worth fighting for: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Read here for details.

Chinese Exim Bank refuses to extend concessional loans

Read here for details.

Global equity capital markets: Aurangzeb for better access to Pak businesses

Read here for details.