AIRLINK 198.03 Increased By ▲ 8.39 (4.42%)
BOP 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.89%)
CNERGY 6.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 34.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.41%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
FLYNG 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
HUBC 126.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.12%)
HUMNL 13.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
KOSM 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
MLCF 43.76 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.11%)
OGDC 223.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.47%)
PACE 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
PAEL 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.86%)
PIAHCLA 17.46 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
PIBTL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
POWER 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 194.00 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.47%)
PRL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.43%)
PTC 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
SEARL 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (1.54%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.58%)
SYM 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.58%)
TELE 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.04%)
TPLP 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.2%)
TRG 62.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.4%)
WAVESAPP 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.71%)
YOUW 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.52%)
BR100 11,882 Increased By 68.6 (0.58%)
BR30 36,263 Increased By 28.9 (0.08%)
KSE100 113,511 Increased By 264.1 (0.23%)
KSE30 35,760 Increased By 48.5 (0.14%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 11 and January 12, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 13 Jan, 2025 08:33am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • RDA inflows up 9%, clock in at $203mn in December 2024

Read here for details.

  • Nine terrorists killed in two operations in North Waziristan: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • After meeting Imran Khan, PTI says ‘ready for third round of talks’

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan strongly rejects Afghanistan’s ‘baseless allegations’ of training Daesh militants

Read here for details.

  • Khawaja Asif hopes verdict in £190 million case would be ‘fact-based’

Read here for details.

  • Girls’ education is worth fighting for: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Read here for details.

  • Chinese Exim Bank refuses to extend concessional loans

Read here for details.

  • Global equity capital markets: Aurangzeb for better access to Pak businesses

Read here for details.

