AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FCCL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.39%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
FLYNG 23.83 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.15%)
HUBC 126.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.3%)
MLCF 43.28 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.51%)
OGDC 224.96 Increased By ▲ 11.93 (5.6%)
PACE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.28%)
PAEL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.2%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 193.09 Increased By ▲ 9.52 (5.19%)
PRL 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.43%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SEARL 94.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
SYM 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.42%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.66%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Jan 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Khawaja Asif hopes verdict in £190 million case would be fact-based

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif expressed hope on Sunday that the decision in the £190 million case against former...
BR Web Desk Published January 12, 2025 Updated January 12, 2025 06:05pm

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif expressed hope on Sunday that the decision in the £190 million case against former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse will be based on facts.

The verdict was set to be announced on January 5, but was postponed until January 13.

While talking to the media in Sialkot, Khawaja Asif said the £190 million, released from the UK’s crime agency, belonged to the government and the public.

“The UK authorities returned the money to the government, but the PTI chairman had it approved in a sealed envelope by the cabinet and transferred the amount to a businessman’s account instead of the national treasury,” he said, hoping that the court will keep these facts in view while announcing the verdict tomorrow.

Referring to Al-Qadir University, the minister questioned what kind of education is being provided there and urged the media to investigate. He also criticized the PTI government, claiming that corruption was at its peak during Imran Khan’s tenure, the likes of which had never been seen before. He remarked that Imran Khan’s slogans have shifted from “absolutely not” to “absolutely yes.”

Earlier while speaking at the event organized at his residence in honour of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy winners, Khawaja Asif remarked that Sialkot lacked a cricket stadium and proper cricketing facilities.

He mentioned that a budget of Rs3 billion was approved for the stadium, part of which was spent, but the remaining funds were returned.

He also appreciated Sialkot Division’s first Quaid-e-Azam Trophy title in 16 years, saying despite lack of facilities, Sialkot had always produced high-quality cricketing talent.

NAB Imran Khan Khawaja Asif Al Qadir Trust case

Comments

200 characters

Khawaja Asif hopes verdict in £190 million case would be fact-based

Pakistan strongly rejects Afghanistan’s ‘baseless allegations’ of training Daesh militants

High quality CPEC 2.0 development: Pakistan and China reaffirm commitment

Aerial assault aims to stem LA Palisades fire eastward spread

Trump’s Ukraine envoy says world must reinstate ‘maximum pressure’ on Iran

Arab, EU diplomats in Saudi for talks on support for Syria

South Korea Yoon’s lawyer says president will not attend first impeachment trial hearing, Yonhap reports

India’s cricket board elects Devajit Saikia to top job

NA Secretariat seeks PSDP proposals from ministries

Zardari likely to visit China next month

Read more stories