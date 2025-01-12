Khawaja Asif hopes verdict in £190 million case would be fact-based

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif expressed hope on Sunday that the decision in the £190 million case against former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse will be based on facts.

The verdict was set to be announced on January 5, but was postponed until January 13.

While talking to the media in Sialkot, Khawaja Asif said the £190 million, released from the UK’s crime agency, belonged to the government and the public.

“The UK authorities returned the money to the government, but the PTI chairman had it approved in a sealed envelope by the cabinet and transferred the amount to a businessman’s account instead of the national treasury,” he said, hoping that the court will keep these facts in view while announcing the verdict tomorrow.

Referring to Al-Qadir University, the minister questioned what kind of education is being provided there and urged the media to investigate. He also criticized the PTI government, claiming that corruption was at its peak during Imran Khan’s tenure, the likes of which had never been seen before. He remarked that Imran Khan’s slogans have shifted from “absolutely not” to “absolutely yes.”

Earlier while speaking at the event organized at his residence in honour of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy winners, Khawaja Asif remarked that Sialkot lacked a cricket stadium and proper cricketing facilities.

He mentioned that a budget of Rs3 billion was approved for the stadium, part of which was spent, but the remaining funds were returned.

He also appreciated Sialkot Division’s first Quaid-e-Azam Trophy title in 16 years, saying despite lack of facilities, Sialkot had always produced high-quality cricketing talent.