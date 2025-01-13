Girls’ education in Muslim communities: Islamabad witnesses historic agreements

ISLAMABAD: The International Conference on ‘Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities’ concluded on Sunday with multiple agreements signed between governments, international organizations, and Islamic scholars, eliminating barriers to education for girls in underserved and conflict-affected regions.

These accords aim to address systemic challenges, including cultural and ideological barriers, providing scholarships to Muslim girls and to develop comprehensive programs for ensuring access to quality education for girls.

The stakeholders pledged to implement educational programs tailored to areas affected by conflict, prioritizing resources and infrastructure development to reach the most vulnerable.

PM to open pioneering global summit on girls’ education

The agreements emphasized the sharing of best practices and pooling resources across Muslim-majority countries to promote educational development.

To challenge stereotypes and promote the importance of girls’ education, the accords encouraged leveraging religious and media platforms to raise awareness and reshape cultural narratives.

Universities and academic institutions were urged to prioritize inclusive policies and invest in research to tackle gender disparities in education.

The event, held under the patronage of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, marked a significant step toward advancing educational equity across the Muslim world.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the cause, stating, “Education is the cornerstone of progress. By empowering our daughters, we strengthen our societies and uphold the true spirit of Islam.

Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa highlighted the role of Islamic scholarship in overcoming cultural and ideological barriers. “Issues rooted in religious ideology demand religious solutions. Distinguished scholars must guide us in achieving sustainable progress,” he remarked.

The conference drew global attention, with Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai delivering an impassioned call for urgent action, reinforcing the initiative’s significance.

Other notable attendees included Dr Hussein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and Professor Francisco Rojas Aravena, Rector of the United Nations-affiliated University for Peace.

Islamic leaders, scholars, and education ministers from various countries participated, reaffirming the faith’s commitment to girls’ education.

Foundational documents like the Charter of Makkah and the Charter for Building Bridges Between Islamic Schools of Thought and Sects were cited as guiding frameworks for empowering women through education.

This historic conference signifies a collective effort by Islamic nations to ensure education is upheld as a fundamental human right, paving the way for a brighter, more equitable future for girls in Muslim communities worldwide.