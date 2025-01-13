VC UAF for increasing per acre production

FAISALABAD: The agricultural scientists and experts should gear up efforts to disseminate the modern trends in order to increase per-acre production and address daunting issues including climate changes, water scarcity and deteriorating soil health, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan.

He was talking to officers of Agriculture Department Punjab at ongoing four-week workshop titled Finance, Administration Management and E-governance arranged by Professional Training and Skill Development Center (PTSDC) UAF.

Dr Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that the agricultural sector was in the grip of different challenges including low productivity, water scarcity, decreasing soil fertility and others. He stressed upon the need to adopt modern trends and disseminate the modern agricultural trends in the farming community that will boost up productivity. He said that the university was talking all-out effort to address the agricultural issues with tangible research work, new varieties, outreach and skilled manpower. He said that the development of the country was depending upon the sector. He said that the growth of the agricultural sector was essential for sustainable economic development.

