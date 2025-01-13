AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
BOP 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FCCL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.39%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.64%)
FLYNG 23.83 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.15%)
HUBC 126.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.79%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.3%)
MLCF 43.28 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (2.51%)
OGDC 224.96 Increased By ▲ 11.93 (5.6%)
PACE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (5.28%)
PAEL 41.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.2%)
PIBTL 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 193.09 Increased By ▲ 9.52 (5.19%)
PRL 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.43%)
PTC 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
SEARL 94.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.6%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
SYM 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.42%)
TELE 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
TPLP 12.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.47%)
TRG 62.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.66%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
YOUW 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Jan 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-13

Stocks close in deep in the red

Recorder Review Published 13 Jan, 2025 03:06am

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange remained under selling pressure and closed in deep red with heavy losses as the investors opted to offload their holdings on available margins.

The benchmark KSE-100 plunged by 4,339.69 points on week-on-week basis and closed at 113,247.29 points.

Trading activities however improved as average daily volumes on ready counter increased by 31.4 percent to 1,045.16 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 795.59 million shares while average daily traded value on the ready counter increased by 1.6 percent to Rs 43.55 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 42.88 billion.

BRIndex100 decreased by 627.81 points during this week to close at 11,796.75 points with average daily turnover of 393.705 million shares.

BRIndex30 declined by 1,395.21 points on week-on-week basis to close at 36,097.74 points with average daily trading volumes of 530.024 million shares.

The foreign investors also remained on the selling side and withdrew $5.699 million from the local equity market during this week. Total market capitalization declined by Rs 403 billion during this week to stand at Rs 14.230 trillion.

An analyst at AKD Securities said that the market faced volatility throughout the week, with the benchmark KSE-100 index posting a weekly loss of 4,339points or 3.7 percent WoW, closing at 113,247points. The volatility was led by profit taking and portfolio adjustments at year-start.

Major contributing sectors to the decline in the index were commercial banks, oil & gas marketing companies, technology & communication, causing the index to lose 970, 533, 453points, respectively.

However, T-bill yields in the recent auction marginally declined, falling to 11.8 percent for the 3-12 months paper, implying further potential rate cut in the upcoming MPC meeting, scheduled on Jan 27th. Furthermore, statement from the Prime Minister hinting at more room for reduction in policy rate, brings investors optimism.

Sector-wise, inv.bank/ inv.cos/ securities cos., sugar & allied products and Real Estate were amongst the top performers, up 31.7 percent/9.3 percent/1.9 percent WoW respectively. On the other hand, Jute, Leasing Companies, Refinery, Oil & Gas Marketing Companies and Paper & Board were amongst the worst performers with a decline of 22.1 percent/13.8 percent/13.2 percent/10.0 percent/9.6 percent WoW, respectively.

Flow wise, major net selling was recorded by banks with a net sell of $6.2million. On the other hand, Companies absorbed most of the selling with a net buy of $10.0million.

Company-wise, top performers during the week were JDWS (up 37.6 percent), MUREB (up 10.8 percent), PKGP (up 9.5 percent), SCBPL (up 5.4 percent) and LCI (up 3.0 percent), while top laggards were PSX (down 23.5 percent), PGLC (down 16.7 percent), NRL (down 15.9 percent), SNGP (down 14.1 percent) and PKGS (down 13.3 percent).

An analyst at JS Global Capital said that the KSE-100 experienced bearish momentum during the week closing at 113,247 points, down 4 percent WoW.

On the economic front, UAE rolled over its $2.0 billion loan deposit. Furthermore, ADB revised Pakistan’s growth target from 2.8 percent to 3.0 percent for FY25. To comply with IMF requirements on gas supply cuts to captive power plants, government proposed a phased levy on gas prices, starting with a 5.0 percent levy increasing to 10 percent in the second phase, expected to be implemented before IMF’s March quarter review.

Pakistan's remittance inflows continue to remain elevated in December 2024, clocking in at the $31 billion mark, reflecting a 29 percent YoY increase. Cumulatively, during 1HFY25, overseas Pakistanis sent home a record $17.8billion (up 33 percent YoY).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PSX foreign investors BRIndex100 BRIndex30 kse-100

Comments

200 characters

Stocks close in deep in the red

Global equity capital markets: Aurangzeb for better access to Pak businesses

FBR grilled by SIFC for misuse of EFS

Punjab decides to overhaul agri, solar and industry sectors

Declaration urges unity to empower girls through education

PTI says ready for third round of talks with govt

Import of cashew nut: FBR issues new customs values

Elimination of encroachments: HCSTSI President hails Mayor Hyderabad’s efforts

Girls’ education in Muslim communities: Islamabad witnesses historic agreements

PCB to turn Champions Trophy into a memorable event: Chairman

Aurangzeb’s statement welcomed

Read more stories