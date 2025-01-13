Govt urged to resolve issues facing peasants, workers

HYDERABAD: A consultative dialogue was organised by the Hari Welfare Association in collaboration with the Sindh Human Rights Commission to discuss the state of the rights of peasants and labour in Sindh.

Iqbal Ahmed Detho, Chairperson Sindh Human Rights Commission stated that the condition of peasants’ and labour rights in Sindh is far from satisfactory. Despite extensive legislation in Sindh, the lack of implementation has left labourers and peasants deprived of their rights.

He said that the Sindh Tenancy Act has yet to be enforced, causing peasants to miss out on their legal entitlements. Following the 2022 floods, agricultural workers and peasants have been burdened with debt, pushing them into bonded labour or even suicide.

Akram Ali Khaskheli, President Hari Welfare Association said that due to the lack of registration in revenue records, peasants are unable to claim their tenancy right. A powerful feudal system in Sindh continues to oppress peasants and rural workers, and landlords’ dominance in assemblies has blocked any legislative protection for peasants’ rights.

Muhammad Ali Abbasi noted that peasants in rural Sindh lack protection. If they raise their voices or seek legal action to secure their rights, they face forced eviction and harassment. Due to their poverty, peasants cannot afford lawyers, preventing their cases from being filed. Abbasi suggested establishing district-level tenancy tribunals and providing free legal assistance to peasants through government initiatives.

Participants urged that the Sindh government to resolve issues of Haris and bring meaningful land reforms.

Fida Hussain Baloch, Ghulam Murtaza Samoon, Lal Chand, Advocate Santosh Kumar, Yaseen Ali Khaskheli, Advocate Farooq Khaskheli, Abdullah Ghumro, Zeenat-un-Nisa from the Women Development Department, and others also spoke.

