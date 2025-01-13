‘Gaza March’ in Karachi condemns genocide of Palestinians

KARACHI: A large number of citizens joined a ‘Gaza solidarity march’ here on Sunday, protesting against Israel and its western allies for relentless Palestinians’ genocide.

Th3 march was organised by Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chapter at the megacity’s Seaview locality.

The demonstrators carried placards and banners chanted slogans condemning Israel, its coalition partners, and silent supporters within the Muslim world for genocide of innocent Palestinian people. The event underscored a collective outrage against the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, now entering its 450th day of relentless bombardment, murders and killing.

Addressing the crowd, JI Karachi Ameer Monem Zafar highlighted the plight of Palestinians, describing the ongoing atrocities as “genocide.” He criticised the inaction of ‘world powers’ and Muslim countries, accusing them of either actively supporting Israel through arms deals and diplomatic backing or passively enabling its genocide actions by remaining silent. “There are 57 Islamic countries with 7 million soldiers, equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry and resources, yet they lack the courage and dignity to stand up against this oppression,” Zafar lamented.

He noted the conflict has created a stark division globally as on one side people of conscience are protesting against Israeli apartheid even within Tel Aviv, while on the other, the United States and its allies continue to support the bloodshed.

Zafar urged the government to take decisive steps on the international stage to alleviate the suffering of Gaza’s victims. He also called on citizens to boycott Israeli products and amplify their support for the Palestinians on social media platforms, particularly urging the youth to raise their voices against the atrocities. This is not just a moral obligation but a duty of the nation to stand with the oppressed Palestinians, he declared. “While powerful nations make rules based on might, nature will ultimately prevail and apartheid will meet

its end.”

Palestine Foundation President Sabir Abu Maryam criticised the global inclination toward the two-state solution proposed by the United States, calling it a betrayal of the ideology of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He stressed that such a resolution will undermine the fundamental rights of Palestinians.

Former Sindh Health Minister Saad Khalid Niaz condemned the unprecedented targeting of hospitals during the conflict, emphasising that standing in solidarity with Palestinians has become a national obligation.

The march concluded with a resounding message of unity and resistance. The organizers hailed the massive turnout as a testament to the people’s unwavering support for Palestine.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025