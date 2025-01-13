AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
Technology Print 2025-01-13

IT co seeks to expand footprint in US

Recorder Report Published 13 Jan, 2025 03:06am

KARACHI: A Pakistani IT company, Devsinc, has reiterated its commitment to expand its footprint in the United States of America.

Devsinc CEO Usman Asif says: “We believe in creating win-win partnerships and USA is the biggest market in the world. We want to continue to grow there.”

Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Ambassador of Pakistan to the US, visited Devsinc’s Global Delivery Centre, where Devsinc’s SVP E-Comm & Digital Umar Rana and Senior Director Global Marketing Moeez S Varand were also present.

The visit fostered impactful discussions aligned with Devsinc’s vision to strengthen its footprint in the United States, Pakistan’s largest IT services partner.

Moiz S Varand Head of Marketing at Devsinc added: “We are committed to building a collaborative B2B ecosystem and driving innovation as a key contributor to this thriving partnership.”

Devsinc specialises in services including web development, mobile app development, generative AI, DevOps, custom software development, digital transformation, Microsoft Dynamics 365, cyber security solutions, QA testing and automation, and cloud migration and management. They serve industries such as healthcare and pharmaceutics, banking and fintech, e-commerce, hospitality, software as a service (SaaS), gaming, and the public sector.

