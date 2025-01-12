AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -7.01 (-3.56%)
Print Print 2025-01-12

12 dead in trailer-bus collision on Indus Highway

Recorder Report Published 12 Jan, 2025 02:44am

PESHAWAR: At least 12 people including a woman and children died and 25 other injured in a collision between a trailer and a passenger coach on Indus Highway at Ambiri Kallan, district Karak on Saturday.

The tragic road accident involved a 22-wheel trailer, a passenger coach, and several other vehicles.

The unfortunate accident occurred due to suspected brake failure of the trailer resulting in hitting of several vehicles on the road. The accident was occurred in the jurisdiction of Police Station Yaqub Khan Shaheed.

Eight die in bus-trailer crash in Sukkur

After receiving the report of the accident, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Fazal Akbar Khattak rushed to the spot along with the several police mobile vehicles and personnel and teams of the Rescue 1122 and start provision of first aid to the injured persons.

The critically injured passengers were rushed to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Karak wherein the provision of medical treatment to them was continued. Those who died in the hospital include a minor girl of age ¾ years while the treatment of injured was continued.

Indus Highway trailer bus collision

