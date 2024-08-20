AGL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
Pakistan Print 2024-08-20

Eight die in bus-trailer crash in Sukkur

INP Published 20 Aug, 2024 06:55am

SUKKUR: A speeding passenger bus collided with a trailer, resulting in the deaths of eight people, including women and children, and leaving seven others injured.

This incident took place in Sukkur Multan Motorway (M5) in the town of Ghotki.

According to the police, the ill-fated passenger bus was traveling from Mansehra to Karachi when the accident happened at a location near the village of Dring Malook in Ghotki. The bus collided with the side of a trailer, leading to the loss of 8 lives and 7 injuries.

The deceased include women and children, and 3 of the injured are reported to be in critical condition. Upon receiving the information, the police and Rangers reached the site, rescued the injured, and transported them to the Tehsil Hospital in Ghotki.

sukkur crash

