Largest taxpaying city remains neglected: JI

KARACHI: Despite being the largest taxpaying city in the country, Karachi remains neglected in terms of infrastructure development, JI Karachi Chief, Monem Zafar lamented on Friday.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of a flowers exhibition in Jinnah Town, he worried that citizens are abandoned to endure deteriorating roads, open manholes and insufficient utilities, despite paying unparalleled taxes.

He lamented the lack of attention given to Karachi by successive governments, despite the city’s substantial contributions to national and provincial revenues. "Karachi generates the lion’s share of revenue, yet no governments take ownership of the city," he said, pointing to years of neglect in critical infrastructure and public services.

Drawing comparisons with Punjab, Zafar noted the rapid completion of metro projects in Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi within months, contrasting it with the dismal state of development in Sindh under the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). "Roads are dug up and left incomplete, while utilities such as gas and water are managed poorly," he remarked, citing open manholes as a symbol of the city's neglect.

He also highlighted Karachi’s status as the top tax-collecting city in the country. "Despite this achievement, the city’s children are left at the mercy of death traps like open manholes," he said, emphasizing the need for immediate action to address these issues. He argued that the development of Karachi will help pave the way for a prosperous and stable Pakistan.

The JI leader also called for the promotion of positive activities in the city to enhance its image and foster growth. The flowers exhibition, described as a celebration of Karachi’s resilience and beauty, will run for five days in Jinnah Town, offering residents a chance to engage in a rare moment of positivity amid ongoing challenges.

