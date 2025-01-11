AIRLINK 191.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-2.87%)
BOP 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
FCCL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.03%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.62%)
FLYNG 23.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.01%)
HUBC 126.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.83%)
MLCF 43.35 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.68%)
OGDC 226.45 Increased By ▲ 13.42 (6.3%)
PACE 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.85%)
PAEL 41.96 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.5%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.93%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 194.30 Increased By ▲ 10.73 (5.85%)
PRL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.01%)
PTC 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SEARL 94.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
SYM 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.25%)
TELE 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.05%)
TRG 62.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.52%)
WAVESAPP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Jan 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-01-11

Largest taxpaying city remains neglected: JI

Recorder Report Published 11 Jan, 2025 02:48am

KARACHI: Despite being the largest taxpaying city in the country, Karachi remains neglected in terms of infrastructure development, JI Karachi Chief, Monem Zafar lamented on Friday.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of a flowers exhibition in Jinnah Town, he worried that citizens are abandoned to endure deteriorating roads, open manholes and insufficient utilities, despite paying unparalleled taxes.

He lamented the lack of attention given to Karachi by successive governments, despite the city’s substantial contributions to national and provincial revenues. "Karachi generates the lion’s share of revenue, yet no governments take ownership of the city," he said, pointing to years of neglect in critical infrastructure and public services.

Drawing comparisons with Punjab, Zafar noted the rapid completion of metro projects in Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi within months, contrasting it with the dismal state of development in Sindh under the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). "Roads are dug up and left incomplete, while utilities such as gas and water are managed poorly," he remarked, citing open manholes as a symbol of the city's neglect.

He also highlighted Karachi’s status as the top tax-collecting city in the country. "Despite this achievement, the city’s children are left at the mercy of death traps like open manholes," he said, emphasizing the need for immediate action to address these issues. He argued that the development of Karachi will help pave the way for a prosperous and stable Pakistan.

The JI leader also called for the promotion of positive activities in the city to enhance its image and foster growth. The flowers exhibition, described as a celebration of Karachi’s resilience and beauty, will run for five days in Jinnah Town, offering residents a chance to engage in a rare moment of positivity amid ongoing challenges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PPP JI JI leader Monem Zafar

Comments

200 characters

Largest taxpaying city remains neglected: JI

Projects facing issues: Jam faces queries from Korean investors

MPC meetings: SBP unveils half-yearly schedule

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.65pc

Imported LNG: Prices raised for SSGC consumers, cut for SNGPL consumers

PM urges swift disposal of revenue collection cases

Property deals: WHT cut agreed in principle by FBR chief

Dual nationality: Senate panel recommends across-the-board ban

SIFC directs Pak-Afghan Chamber to meet, ease trade curbs

Peak demand supply for 5 years: SEZs to be mandated to ink PPAAs with Discos

Case against PEL: FHL seeks PD’s support in enforcing SICC ruling

Read more stories