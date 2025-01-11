CM inaugurates Pak-Turk Maarif School & College

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated Pak-Turk Maarif International School & College in Multan.

Turkish Education Minister Yusuf Takin, Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, President of Maarif International School Foundation Birel Ekgan and other Turkish officials were also present in the ceremony.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony, the CM said, “The presence of Turkish Education Minister is a symbol of deep and lasting friendship between the two brotherly nations. The leadership and dedication of the Turkish Minister of Education Yusuf Tekin is a beacon of light for all of us.”

Chief Minister said, “I also thank President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from the bottom of my heart, he is a true brother of Pakistan. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unwavering support has further strengthened bilateral relations between the two nations. His vision has played a significant role in promoting development and progress in Punjab and across the country.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Turkish Education Minister Professor Yusuf Tekin, who conveyed her message of good will from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He said, “Turkiye offers cooperation for the improvement of education sector in Pakistan. Agreement has been signed to benefit from Turkiye’s experiences in curriculum innovation, math and other subjects.”

He also discussed issues related to further enhancing mutual cooperation in the education sector. Discussion was also held on introducing Turkiye’s quality education models in Punjab, besides exploring opportunities for promoting relations between educational institutions of the two countries.

Turkish Minister Yusuf Tekin invited the Chief Minister to visit Turkiye, which she accepted with thanks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025