AIRLINK 191.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-2.87%)
BOP 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
FCCL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.03%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.62%)
FLYNG 23.80 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.01%)
HUBC 126.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.83%)
MLCF 43.35 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.68%)
OGDC 226.45 Increased By ▲ 13.42 (6.3%)
PACE 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.85%)
PAEL 41.96 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.67%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.5%)
PIBTL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.93%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.61%)
PPL 194.30 Increased By ▲ 10.73 (5.85%)
PRL 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.01%)
PTC 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
SEARL 94.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.77%)
SYM 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.25%)
TELE 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TPLP 12.46 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.05%)
TRG 62.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-2.52%)
WAVESAPP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
BR100 11,814 Increased By 90.4 (0.77%)
BR30 36,234 Increased By 874.6 (2.47%)
KSE100 113,247 Increased By 609 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,712 Increased By 253.6 (0.72%)
Jan 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-01-11

12th Wexnet 2025 begins

Recorder Report Published 11 Jan, 2025 02:48am

LAHORE: The 12th Wexnet 2025, Pakistan’s largest women entrepreneurs’ exhibition commenced Friday at the Lahore Expo Centre, organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).Jawad Paul Khuwaja, Federal Secretary of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce formally inaugurated the exhibition.

While addressing at the inaugural ceremony of the Wexnet 2025 exhibition, Federal Secretary Commerce said, “The objective of this year’s Wexnet 2025 is to provide a platform for women across Pakistan to expand their businesses nationally and internationally”. He also said that the government will provide further financial assistance to women entrepreneurs as our goal is to uplift women entrepreneurs at every level. Highlighting the significance of Wexnet 2025 he said that this Wexnet 2025 exhibition will benefit all women entrepreneurs. He appreciated the efforts of TDAP in their commitment to empowering women.

The inaugural session was followed by a lively cultural show. The vibrant event was attended by many Pakistani renowned designers, including Nilofer Shahid, Ali Xeeshan, Kuki Concepts and Hina Tayyaba, Principal of PIFD Lahore, government officials and women entrepreneurs.

On the sidelines of Wexnet 2025, Jawad Paul Khuwaja, Federal Secretary Commerce and Sheryar Taj, Secretary TDAP held meetings with key stakeholders, including Umar Bin Asad, Vice President Li & Fung Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd and explored opportunities to enhance exports and strengthening ties with the global buying house. They also held meetings with Saira Atta, Secretary Women Development Department Balochistan, Shoaib Zafar, National Advisor –International Trade Centre (ITC), Irshad Ahmed Qureshi, Secretary Women Development Department Azad Jammu Kashmir, Rubeena Amjad, Founding President Faisalabad Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI), Shamim Aftab, President Sargodha WCCI and Ms. Qaisera Sheikh, Former President Lahore WCCI. Discussions were focused on boosting exports, empowering women entrepreneurs, fostering inter-provincial collaboration, and creating supportive policies for women-led businesses in domestic and global markets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

WexNet 2025

Comments

200 characters

12th Wexnet 2025 begins

Projects facing issues: Jam faces queries from Korean investors

MPC meetings: SBP unveils half-yearly schedule

Weekly SPI inflation down 0.65pc

Imported LNG: Prices raised for SSGC consumers, cut for SNGPL consumers

PM urges swift disposal of revenue collection cases

Property deals: WHT cut agreed in principle by FBR chief

Dual nationality: Senate panel recommends across-the-board ban

SIFC directs Pak-Afghan Chamber to meet, ease trade curbs

Peak demand supply for 5 years: SEZs to be mandated to ink PPAAs with Discos

Case against PEL: FHL seeks PD’s support in enforcing SICC ruling

Read more stories