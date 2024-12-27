PPL strikes hydrocarbons at Jamshoro well

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has announced that Kotri North Joint Venture comprising United Energy Pakistan Limited (Operator with 50 percent working interest) along with PPL (40 percent working interest) and Asia Resources Oil Limited (10 percent working interest), has discovered hydrocarbons from its exploratory well Takri-1 in District Jamshoro, Sindh.

The exploration well Takri-1 was spudded on November 11, 2024 and drilled down to total depth of 4,156 ft to test the hydrocarbon potential of late cretaceous/early Paleocene sand.

Based on the encouraging results of wireline logs and drilling data, Modular Dynamic Testing (MDT) was conducted against the promising zones, confirming the presence of hydrocarbons in the inter-bedded sandstones of Khadro Formation.

