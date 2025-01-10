Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Govt saved Rs1.1 trillion through talks with IPPs: Awais Leghari

IMF agreed for cleaning of PIACL’s Rs45 billion negative equity, NA panel told

PBC raises concerns on reported termination of satellite tracking of Afghan cargo

PTCL adds ‘additional bandwidth’ to resolve internet slowness issues

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $15mn, now stand at $11.7bn

Inflation to lower pace further in January, says SBP governor

OGDCL reappoints Ahmed Hayat Lak as MD &

‘Fake’ imports of solar panel: PCA unearths Rs106bn money laundering

