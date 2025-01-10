AIRLINK 182.60 Decreased By ▼ -14.05 (-7.14%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from January 9, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 10 Jan, 2025 08:43am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Govt saved Rs1.1 trillion through talks with IPPs: Awais Leghari

Read here for details.

  • IMF agreed for cleaning of PIACL’s Rs45 billion negative equity, NA panel told

Read here for details.

  • PBC raises concerns on reported termination of satellite tracking of Afghan cargo

Read here for details.

  • PTCL adds ‘additional bandwidth’ to resolve internet slowness issues

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $15mn, now stand at $11.7bn

Read here for details.

  • Inflation to lower pace further in January, says SBP governor

Read here for details.

  • OGDCL reappoints Ahmed Hayat Lak as MD &

Read here for details.

  • ‘Fake’ imports of solar panel: PCA unearths Rs106bn money laundering

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

