- Important updates from January 9, 2025
- Govt saved Rs1.1 trillion through talks with IPPs: Awais Leghari
- IMF agreed for cleaning of PIACL’s Rs45 billion negative equity, NA panel told
- PBC raises concerns on reported termination of satellite tracking of Afghan cargo
- PTCL adds ‘additional bandwidth’ to resolve internet slowness issues
- SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $15mn, now stand at $11.7bn
- Inflation to lower pace further in January, says SBP governor
- OGDCL reappoints Ahmed Hayat Lak as MD &
- ‘Fake’ imports of solar panel: PCA unearths Rs106bn money laundering
