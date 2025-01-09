AIRLINK 191.54 Decreased By ▼ -21.28 (-10%)
SBP-held foreign exchange reserves decrease $15mn, now stand at $11.7bn

BR Web Desk Published 09 Jan, 2025 06:45pm

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $15 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.70 billion as of January 3, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $16.38 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $4.68 billion.

The central bank did not specify a reason for the decline in reserves.

“During the week ended on 03-Jan-2025, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 15 million to US$ 11,695.2 million,” it said.

Last week, SBP foreign exchange reserves decreased by $143 million on debt repayments.

