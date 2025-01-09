OGDCL reappoints Ahmed Hayat Lak as MD & CEO

The board of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan’s largest exploration and production (E&P) company, has reappointed Ahmed Hayat Lak as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for a three-year term.

The listed E&P shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the company has appointed Ahmed Hayat Lak as the Managing Director/CEO of the company for a term of three years, effective from January 9, 2025,” read the notice.

Back in February 2023, Lak was appointed MD and CEO of OGDCL.

As per information available on the OGDCL website, Lak was serving as Company Secretary and head of Legal Services. He is a director on the boards of Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MARI), Reko Dik Mining Company Limited (RDMC), Pakistan Minerals Private Limited (PMPL) and Pakistan International Oil Limited (PIOL).

Before joining OGDCL, Lak served in Pakistan Oil Fields Limited (POL) as head of Corporate and Legal Services. He also worked in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Lak holds a post-graduate degree in law from the University of Wolverhampton – UK and a Bachelor of Law (Hons.) degree from the University of London, United Kingdom.