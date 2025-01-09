PTCL adds ‘additional bandwidth’ to resolve internet slowness issues

The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) on Thursday provided an update regarding the issue with the AAE-1 submarine cable. The company announced that it has added “additional bandwidth,” which has significantly alleviated internet slowness.

However, some users may still experience slowness with Meta-related services (including WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram) during peak hours, PTCL stated in a press release.

Teams ‘working diligently’ to resolve internet disruption, says PTCL

The company also noted that a complete resolution of the issue is expected in the coming days and emphasized that PTCL, along with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), is working diligently to achieve the fastest possible resolution.

Last week, PTCL said teams were “working diligently” to address internet service disruption caused by a fault in the international submarine cable.

“Due to an international submarine cable outage, you may experience slow browsing issues. Teams are working diligently to resolve the matter as soon as possible,” PTCL said in a statement last week.

Adhoc bandwidth arranged, no internet service degradation now: PTA

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused during this time.”

Pakistan remains engulfed in internet disruptions, while social media platform X remains blocked in the country.

Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index for October showed that for fixed broadband — wired connections to homes or offices — Pakistan ranked 141 out of 158 nations with a median speed of 15.6mbps.

In terms of mobile data, the country ranked 100 out of 111 countries with a median speed of 20.61mbps.