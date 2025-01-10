AIRLINK 182.60 Decreased By ▼ -14.05 (-7.14%)
BOP 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.24%)
FCCL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.15%)
FFL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.68%)
FLYNG 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2%)
HUBC 126.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.72%)
KEL 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
MLCF 42.79 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.35%)
OGDC 213.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.08%)
PACE 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
PAEL 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.17%)
PIAHCLA 17.46 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.8%)
PIBTL 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
POWER 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.47%)
PPL 183.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.13%)
PRL 37.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.81%)
PTC 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
SEARL 95.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.76%)
SYM 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.02%)
TELE 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
TPLP 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
TRG 64.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.23%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.25%)
BR100 11,671 Decreased By -51.8 (-0.44%)
BR30 35,224 Decreased By -134.8 (-0.38%)
KSE100 112,675 Increased By 37.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 35,429 Decreased By -28.9 (-0.08%)
Bank of America bonuses for investment bankers to rise about 10%, source says

Reuters Published 10 Jan, 2025 08:30am

NEW YORK: Bank of America’s, bonus pool for investment bankers will probably rise 10% for last year, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

While the average increase will be 10%, some investment bankers will get smaller payouts in the mid-to-high single digits, while other top performers would exceed the 10% range, two other sources told Reuters.

The bonuses will be paid out in February after the bank announces its fourth-quarter earnings on Jan. 16, one of the sources said.

Global banks have benefited from an increase in dealmaking last year led by mergers, acquisitions, and a surge of underwriting for bonds and equities. Bloomberg earlier reported on the BofA increases.

BofA Securities ranked third on the global deals for investment banking fees in the fourth quarter, earning $1.4 billion in revenue, up sharply from $958 million in same period in 2023, according to Dealogic data.

UBS sues Bank of America for $200m over crisis-era mortgage costs

Compensation consultancy Johnson Associates said in November that Wall Street firms are expected to pay heftier bonuses for 2024, the first increase since a bumper year in 2021.

Payouts will probably rise after financiers benefited from several factors in recent months: a recovery in transactions, the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates and equity markets surging to record highs, said the consultancy’s founder, Alan Johnson.

Bank of America

