‘Fake’ notification rejected

Published 10 Jan, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Presidency has denied a fake notification circulating on social media regarding the appointment of a person named, Dr Sohail Anjum to Grade-21 post in the President House.

In an official statement on Thursday, the president referred the matter to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for investigation.

The Presidency clarified that no such position existed in grade 21 or otherwise.

Furthermore, the Establishment Division has confirmed that no individual named Dr Sohail Anjum had been appointed to any post in the President House.

Dr Sohail Anjum ‘Fake’ notification

