Nuclear power: road to carbon-free future

The future prospects of nuclear power generation in Pakistan hold considerable promise, contingent upon strategic planning, technological innovation, and adherence to global safety and regulatory standards. As the country faces mounting energy demands driven by population growth, urbanization, and industrialization, nuclear energy offers a viable and sustainable solution to bridge the widening gap between electricity supply and demand.

A key factor supporting the potential of nuclear energy in Pakistan is its capacity to provide a reliable, low-carbon energy source. Unlike fossil fuels, nuclear power does not emit greenhouse gases during operation, making it a critical component of a diversified energy mix aimed at combating climate change. By investing in nuclear power, Pakistan can reduce its dependence on imported fuels, improve energy security, and align with global efforts to transition towards cleaner energy systems.

To realise these benefits, Pakistan must prioritize the development and expansion of nuclear power generation, which remains one of the cheapest energy sources globally. According to NEPRA’s State of the Industry Report 2023 data, the average generation cost of nuclear power plants in 2023 was Rs12.5 per kWh—almost one-third of the cost of coal-based power generation. Nuclear power is also significantly cheaper compared to oil-based thermal power plants at Rs48.1 per kWh and renewable sources like wind and solar at Rs29.3 per kWh and Rs28.7 per kWh, respectively. However, despite these cost advantages, nuclear power only contributes 9 percent of power to the national grid, limiting its impact on lowering electricity tariffs at the consumer level.

Pakistan’s exclusion from nuclear technology trade due to its non-signatory status to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) has contributed to the slow progress in expanding nuclear capacity. The West’s embargo on the supply of nuclear power generation machinery, materials, and technical assistance further impeded growth. However, China’s cooperation under a bilateral agreement signed in 1986 has been instrumental in the development of Pakistan’s civil nuclear energy programme. Starting with Chashnupp-1 in 1993, the partnership has led to the commissioning of additional plants, including Chashnupp-2, -3, and -4, as well as two 1,017 MWe plants in Karachi commissioned during 2021-22.

Today, Pakistan has a cumulative nuclear power generation capacity of 3,227 MWe, ranking 17th globally in nuclear energy production with an annual output of over 24 TWh. Despite this, the contribution of nuclear power to Pakistan’s total electricity generation remains modest, or less than modest, and progress towards achieving the targets set under the Energy Security Plan 2005-2030 has been slow. The plan envisioned a nuclear power capacity of 8,800 MWe by 2030, but the only new plant under construction is Chashnupp-5, expected to be operational by 2030, which would bring the total capacity to 4,700 MWe—far short of the target.

To address these challenges, Pakistan must take a multi-faceted approach. This includes accelerating the development of advanced nuclear technologies such as Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), which offer enhanced safety, scalability, and lower upfront capital costs. Low power and low pressure at the reactors are the main characteristics of increased safety and security of these units, which require less frequent refueling—three to seven years whereas some are designed for operations up to 30 years without refueling. These prefabricated units can be manufactured, factory-assembled, and sited on locations in remote and rural regions. More than 80 commercial SMR designs have been developed around the world for various industrial applications. A 35-MWe SMR commenced commercial operations in Russia in May 2020. Similar-size SMRs are currently under construction in various countries including the USA, Canada, China and South Korea.

Integrating nuclear power with renewable energy sources like solar and wind in hybrid energy systems can also provide a stable and flexible power supply, addressing intermittency issues associated with the renewables. Investments in research and development (R&D) are vital for advancing reactor technologies, improving fuel efficiency, and enhancing waste management solutions. Pakistan should actively pursue international partnerships and leverage expertise from countries with advanced nuclear capabilities. Collaborative efforts in education and training will help build a skilled workforce capable of managing sophisticated nuclear systems.

Public acceptance and safety are pivotal to the success of nuclear energy projects. Transparent communication about safety measures and environmental benefits is crucial for gaining public trust. Pakistan must also adhere to stringent international safety protocols and maintain close collaboration with global nuclear regulatory bodies to ensure the highest standards of safety and security.

Financing remains a significant challenge. Innovative models, including public-private partnerships and international funding mechanisms, can help address financial constraints. Demonstrating a commitment to transparency, good governance, and compliance with international norms will attract the necessary investments for expanding nuclear infrastructure, particularly for the construction of the SMRs.

In conclusion, the future of nuclear power generation in Pakistan is intrinsically linked to overcoming technological, financial, and regulatory challenges. By embracing advanced technologies, fostering international collaborations, and prioritizing safety and sustainability, Pakistan can unlock the full potential of nuclear energy.

This strategic approach will not only meet the country’s energy needs but also contribute to economic growth, environmental preservation, and the global transition to cleaner energy systems.

