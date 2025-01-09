AIRLINK 209.51 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-1.56%)
BOP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
CNERGY 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.14%)
FCCL 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.69%)
FFL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.55%)
FLYNG 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
HUBC 128.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.94%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
MLCF 43.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
OGDC 214.85 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (0.89%)
PACE 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
PAEL 42.15 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.07%)
PIBTL 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.62%)
POWER 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.68%)
PPL 185.25 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (1.21%)
PRL 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
PTC 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.49%)
SEARL 98.75 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.76%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.79%)
SYM 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.97%)
TELE 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.44%)
TPLP 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.81%)
TRG 65.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
WAVESAPP 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.47%)
YOUW 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.24%)
BR100 11,857 Decreased By -8.7 (-0.07%)
BR30 35,930 Increased By 232.9 (0.65%)
KSE100 114,059 Decreased By -89.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 35,884 Decreased By -67.8 (-0.19%)
Jan 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan steadies near 16-month low as PBOC announces record bill sales in HK

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2025 11:06am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan steadied near a 16-month low against the dollar on Thursday, though closer to the weaker end of its trading band, as the central bank announced a record amount of offshore yuan bill sales to support the currency.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said earlier in the day it will sell 60 billion yuan ($8.18 billion) worth of six-month yuan bills in Hong Kong on Jan. 15, the most since the central bank started such bill sales in the financial hub in 2018.

Selling these yuan bills will mop up liquidity in the market to reduce speculation betting against the yuan.

Yuan eases to 16-month low, pressured by strong dollar

The central bank is trying to tighten the offshore yuan liquidity to stabilise the currency, which is facing renewed depreciation pressures from a broadly stronger greenback, falling Chinese yields and rising trade tensions with other economies.

State-owned news outlet Yicai reported earlier this week, citing sources close to the central bank, that the PBOC will ramp up offshore yuan bill sales in Hong Kong in January.

As of 0229 GMT, the onshore yuan traded 0.01% firmer at 7.3310 per dollar, but was 14 pips away from hitting the weaker end of the daily trading band set by the midpoint fixing.

It was not far from the 16-month low of 7.3322 hit a day earlier.

Its offshore counterpart traded at 7.348 yuan per dollar, up about 0.07% in Asian trade.

Prior to the market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1886 per dollar, 1,273 pips firmer than a Reuters estimate of 7.3159.

Kiyong Seong, lead Asia macro strategist at Societe Generale CIB, said the PBOC appeared to take a mixed tactic to stabilise the yuan by setting steady midpoint fixing guidance and squeezing offshore yuan liquidity to “tighten the CNY-CNH basis and put downward pressure on USD/CNY.”

Thursday’s midpoint fixing “suggested that the PBOC tried to mitigate depreciation pressure,” Seong said.

People's Bank of China China yuan

Comments

200 characters

Yuan steadies near 16-month low as PBOC announces record bill sales in HK

Selling continues, KSE-100 loses over 1,100 points

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Corporate sector contributes Rs3,061bn as income tax

Have to convert stability into sustainable growth, says PM

Tokyo urges govt to lift import curbs on auto makers

Oct FCA: Nepra notifies relief of Re0.49 per unit

Setting up of WG proposed: Power sector entities owe over Rs54bn: NTDC

PSDP: Rs376.19bn authorised for Jul-Dec

MoC begins work on new trade framework, tariff policy

FBR tax collection: Contribution of LTO Karachi highest

Read more stories