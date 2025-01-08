AIRLINK 214.00 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (2.12%)
BOP 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.53%)
CNERGY 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.9%)
FCCL 34.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.64%)
FFL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.16%)
FLYNG 22.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
HUBC 130.34 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
KEL 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
MLCF 44.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.84%)
OGDC 218.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.07%)
PACE 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.92%)
PAEL 41.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PIAHCLA 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.92%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 187.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-0.81%)
PRL 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.06%)
PTC 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.87%)
SEARL 103.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.82%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SSGC 40.80 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.98%)
SYM 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.57%)
TELE 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
TPLP 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.29%)
TRG 69.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.19%)
WAVESAPP 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
YOUW 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 12,092 Increased By 12.6 (0.1%)
BR30 36,498 Decreased By -104.3 (-0.29%)
KSE100 116,227 Increased By 174.4 (0.15%)
KSE30 36,619 Increased By 40.9 (0.11%)
Jan 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan eases to 16-month low, pressured by strong dollar

Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2025 11:51am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan fell to a 16-month low on Wednesday, pressured by a strong dollar and tariff threats from US President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration, despite the central bank setting stronger-than-expected guidance.

“The yuan is expected to face depreciation pressure, not only from tariff hikes but also from a significantly stronger dollar,” said Wang Tao, chief China economist at UBS.

“Despite these challenges, we believe the government is determined and capable of managing a relatively moderate depreciation,” she added.

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate, around which the yuan is allowed to trade in a 2% band, at 7.1887 per dollar, 1,548 pips firmer than a Reuters estimate.

The spot yuan opened at 7.3250 per dollar and was last trading 31 pips lower than the previous late session close at 7.3315 as of 0226 GMT, the lowest level since September 2023.

The yuan was trading 1.99% weaker than the midpoint, suggesting it has been squeezed to the lower extremity of its trading band.

China’s yuan hovers near 16-month low despite firm fixing, dollar pullback

Wang said she expected the exchange rate would be controlled around 7.4 per dollar at least through the first half of the year, and should tariff hikes be announced, the yuan could weaken to 7.6 per dollar by year-end.

Trump, who takes office on Jan. 20, denied a newspaper report that said his aides were exploring tariff plans that would only cover critical imports, deepening uncertainty among business leaders about future US trade policies.

US Treasury yields climbed and the dollar gained after data on Tuesday showed US job openings unexpectedly increased in November while hiring softened, the labour market slowed at a pace that probably does not require the Federal Reserve to be in a rush to cut rates.

The dollar’s six-currency index was at 108.58, not far from the two-year high touched last week.

The 10-year treasury yield gap between China and the US has blown out to 308 basis points, the widest level in 24 years.

The offshore yuan traded at 7.345 yuan per dollar, down about 0.05% in Asian trade.

China yuan

Comments

200 characters

Yuan eases to 16-month low, pressured by strong dollar

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long visit

Positivity returns to PSX as KSE-100 surges over 1,400 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement

Cabinet expansion now looms large

Refinery Upgrade Project: PRL secures Rs3.15bn loan facility from PSO

Oil rises on tighter OPEC supply, US jobs data

SC raises questions about army law scope

Court extends IK’s interim bail in 6 cases

Qatar Airways rejects reports of office closures in Pakistan

Elahi indicted in corruption reference

Read more stories