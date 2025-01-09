SIDB seals 22 illegal shops

PESHAWAR: Small Industrial Development Board (SIDB) has sealed a total 22 illegal shops, show rooms at small industrial estate (SIE) Peshawar.

The action was taken with the help of local police and officials of the board by following the direction of the Managing Director (MD) Small Industries Development Board Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Habibullah Arif and Deputy Managing Director DMD Nauman Fayaz.

These shops and showrooms were operating in contravention to industrial activities, according to a news statement here. Heavy cash penalties were also imposed on the owners of the show rooms and shops.

The shops included grocers, bakers. The statement said tandoors, milk shops and confections.

The owners of the factory which had allowed these illegal shops were also fined. The operation was carried out under the supervision of the SIDB officers.

Local police were also deployed to prevent any unpleasant incident, it concluded.

