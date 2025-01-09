Chairperson reviews progress BISP projects

ISLAMABAD: Chairperson BISP Rubina Khalid and Secretary Amer Ali Ahmad chaired a meeting at the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) headquarters on Wednesday to review progress on partnership between BISP and international stakeholders.

Speaking on the occasion, chairperson BISP emphasised that skill training for BISP beneficiaries was among the programme's top priorities.

Secretary BISP said the programme provides financial assistance to beneficiaries, and equipping them with skills is the sustainable path to lift families out of poverty.

He stressed on the importance of skill training as a means to enable long-term self-sufficiency and economic stability for the beneficiaries.

