Pakistan Print 2025-01-09

CDA keen in partnering with EOBI to identify projects

Recorder Report Published 09 Jan, 2025 07:03am

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa expressed the CDA’s keen interest in partnering with the EOBI to identify projects that would mutually benefit both organisations.

During his meeting with the chairman, the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), Chairman, Dr Javed Shaikh, and his team at the CDA headquarters on Wednesday, they focused on exploring joint venture opportunities for investment in various projects in Islamabad.

During the meeting, Randhawa emphasised the potential for collaboration in commercial projects under joint ventures, highlighting the numerous investment opportunities available in Islamabad.

He expressed the CDA’s keen interest in partnering with EOBI to identify projects that would mutually benefit both organisations.

Randhawa stated that revenue generated from such partnerships would be utilised for the city's development and improvement. A joint team comprising members from both CDA and EOBI was also decided to be formed to identify potential investment opportunities in Islamabad.

Dr Shaikh expressed his organisation’s strong interest in investing in such projects. Both parties reiterated their commitment to working together on future initiatives aimed at mutual growth and development.

The meeting marks a significant step towards fostering collaboration and boosting investment in the capital city.

