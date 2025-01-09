‘Illegal appointments’: Indictment of Elahi, others delayed

LAHORE: A special court for anti-corruption on Wednesday delayed the indictment against PTI president and former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and others till January 21 in a case of alleged illegal appointments made in the Punjab Assembly.

The court also granted a one-time exemption from personal appearance to Pervez Elahi.

Earlier, the counsel of Pervez Elahi on a court query said that his client had appeared in different courts the other day, which caused pain in his knee and doctors advised him to avoid walking.

A public prosecutor alleged that these were delaying tactics, with medical excuses being presented at every hearing.

The court also stated that at each hearing one of the suspects is found to be absent causing a delay in the framing of the charges and asked the defence to ensure presence of Elahi on next hearing for the indictment.

