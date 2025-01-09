AIRLINK 212.82 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.56%)
BOP 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
FCCL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.68%)
FFL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
FLYNG 21.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.8%)
HUBC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-2.55%)
HUMNL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.98%)
KEL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.38%)
KOSM 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.98%)
MLCF 43.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.47%)
OGDC 212.95 Decreased By ▼ -5.43 (-2.49%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.75%)
PAEL 41.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.72%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 183.03 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.17%)
PRL 39.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-6.38%)
PTC 24.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.75%)
SEARL 98.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-5.72%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SSGC 41.73 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (6.35%)
SYM 18.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.34%)
TRG 65.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-5.06%)
WAVESAPP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.43%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.68%)
YOUW 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.66%)
BR100 11,866 Decreased By -213.1 (-1.76%)
BR30 35,697 Decreased By -905.3 (-2.47%)
KSE100 114,148 Decreased By -1904.2 (-1.64%)
KSE30 35,952 Decreased By -625.5 (-1.71%)
Markets Print 2025-01-09

European shares dip as bond yields jump on rate, tariff jitters

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2025 07:37am

FRANKFURT: European shares dipped on Wednesday, as bond yields surged after investors priced in fewer interest rate cuts in Europe and the US this year, while concerns about new tariffs under Donald Trump’s presidency also weighed on sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 closed down 0.2%, with most regional bourses also in the red.

Yields across European government bonds shot up, with the those on the German benchmark 10-year notes hitting their highest level in more than five months, mirroring a rise in US Treasury yields.

British government bonds took a bigger beating, sending the 30-year yields

to a new 26-year high in a move that will add pressure to government finances.

The UK’s midcap index tumbled 2%, while France CAC 40 led declines in euro zone markets with a 0.5% drop.

Data on Tuesday showed euro zone inflation accelerated in December, prompting traders to scale back expectations of rate cuts from the European Central Bank later this year, although they stuck to bets of a 25 bps rate cut in January and March.

Another set of data on Wednesday showed German industrial orders and retail sales unexpectedly fell in November, while euro zone economic sentiment contracted in December.

Meanwhile, Trump was considering declaring a national economic emergency to provide legal justification for a series of universal tariffs on allies and adversaries, CNN reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

“When you’re talking about an economy like the United States, using language like that is unsettling,” said Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell.

“Those tariffs will cause pain to Europe as well as the global economy. It will cause trade friction and be inflationary in the United States, but also potentially inflationary across Europe as well.”

Government bond yields have climbed in recent days, after upbeat US economic data raised concerns that the Federal Reserve would slow its pace of policy easing.

Retail stocks were among the worst hit in Europe, falling 1.8%, while healthcare stocks, often considered a safer bet during times of uncertainty, rose 0.8%.

