AIRLINK 212.82 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (1.56%)
BOP 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.01%)
CNERGY 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.76%)
FCCL 33.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.68%)
FFL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
FLYNG 21.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.8%)
HUBC 129.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-2.55%)
HUMNL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.98%)
KEL 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.38%)
KOSM 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.98%)
MLCF 43.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.47%)
OGDC 212.95 Decreased By ▼ -5.43 (-2.49%)
PACE 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.75%)
PAEL 41.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.72%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 183.03 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.17%)
PRL 39.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-6.38%)
PTC 24.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.75%)
SEARL 98.01 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-5.72%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SSGC 41.73 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (6.35%)
SYM 18.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.57%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
TPLP 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-5.34%)
TRG 65.68 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-5.06%)
WAVESAPP 10.98 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.43%)
WTL 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.68%)
YOUW 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.66%)
BR100 11,866 Decreased By -213.1 (-1.76%)
BR30 35,697 Decreased By -905.3 (-2.47%)
KSE100 114,148 Decreased By -1904.2 (-1.64%)
KSE30 35,952 Decreased By -625.5 (-1.71%)
Jan 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-09

China, HK stocks pare losses amid consumption stimulus

Reuters Published 09 Jan, 2025 07:38am

HONG KONG: Chinese and Hong Kong stocks pared losses on Wednesday after the latest stimulus efforts, but sentiment remained subdued amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 index lost as much as 1.7% during the session, but pared some of it to close 0.2% lower at 3,789.22 points. The Shanghai Composite index also pared losses and closed flat at 3,230.17 points.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index closed 0.9% lower after dropping as much as 1.7% earlier in the session, extending its decline to a third consecutive day and reaching its lowest point since late September.

The losses were narrowed in the afternoon trading session as markets digested Beijing’s latest measures to expand the scope of consumer trade-ins. ** Leading the decline onshore, shares of semiconductor firms fell 0.7%, giving up some of the gains made on Tuesday following the US Defense Department expanding the list of firms allegedly aiding Beijing’s military.

Shares of chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation closed down 2% after weakening to a three-week low during the trading session. Peer Hua Hong Semiconductor lost 1.1%.

More home appliances, such as microwave ovens and water purifiers, have been added to the list of products eligible for the consumer trade-in scheme.

Subsidies for digital goods will also be offered this year to help revive demand in the sluggish household sector, authorities said on Wednesday.

Both funding and implementation matter for the effectiveness of China’s consumption stimulus and were in line with expectations, but the 2025 fiscal budget to be released during the March “Two Sessions” will be the key to gauging the funding strength, analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a note on Wednesday.

Hong Kong stock Shanghai Composite Index CSI300 Index Chinese stock

Comments

200 characters

China, HK stocks pare losses amid consumption stimulus

Corporate sector contributes Rs3,061bn as income tax

Have to convert stability into sustainable growth, says PM

Tokyo urges govt to lift import curbs on auto makers

Oct FCA: Nepra notifies relief of Re0.49 per unit

Setting up of WG proposed: Power sector entities owe over Rs54bn: NTDC

PSDP: Rs376.19bn authorised for Jul-Dec

MoC begins work on new trade framework, tariff policy

FBR tax collection: Contribution of LTO Karachi highest

Soldiers martyred in terror attacks: Why cases are not being tried in military courts, asks SC judge

Govt committed to ensuring optimum healthcare: PM

Read more stories