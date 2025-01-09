Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 144,112 tonnes of cargo comprising 10,653 tonnes of import cargo and 39,459 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 104,653 comprised of55,780 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 21,073 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,918 tonnes of Di Ammonium Phosphate, 4,588 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds & 19,294 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 39,459 comprised of 39,459 tonnes of Containerized Cargo.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, Hyundai Brave, MT Shalamar, Easterly As Olvia & Chem Star berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 06 ships namely, Ts Keelung, Ds Ocean, Msc Lausanne Vi, Conship Uno, Independent Spirit & Kmtc Chennai sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of ten ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Maersk Pittsburgh, MSC Laussane-VI, Tonda and Tivoli Park are left the port on Wednesday morning while another Gas oil carrier ‘Hafnia Excellence’ is expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

Cargo volume of 183,352 tonnes, comprising 135,169 tonnes imports cargo and 48,183 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,072 Containers (2,211 TEUs Imports &1,861 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 21 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them six ships, Maersk Cairo, APL Mexico City, Pacific Sky, Asia Unity, Al-Jassasiya and Beauty Jasmine scheduled to load/offload Container, Fuel oil, Palm oil, LNG and Coal are expected to take berths at QICT, FOTCO, LCT, PGPCL and PIBT respectively on today Wednesday 8th January, Meanwhile three more container ships, X-Press Mekong, Hyundai Hong Kong and Torrente are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday 9th January, 2025.

