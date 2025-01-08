AIRLINK 209.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.17%)
BOP 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.08%)
FCCL 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.88%)
FFL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.27%)
FLYNG 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-6.2%)
HUBC 129.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-2.08%)
HUMNL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-3.11%)
KEL 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-4.17%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.4%)
MLCF 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.21%)
OGDC 212.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.88 (-2.69%)
PACE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.35%)
PAEL 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.01%)
PIAHCLA 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.43%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
POWERPS 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2%)
PPL 183.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.83 (-3.08%)
PRL 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-5.98%)
PTC 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.47%)
SEARL 97.85 Decreased By ▼ -6.11 (-5.88%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.97%)
SSGC 41.57 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (5.94%)
SYM 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.31%)
TELE 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.6%)
TPLP 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.11%)
TRG 65.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.69 (-5.33%)
WAVESAPP 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.61%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.26%)
YOUW 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
BR100 11,866 Decreased By -213.1 (-1.76%)
BR30 35,697 Decreased By -905.3 (-2.47%)
KSE100 114,148 Decreased By -1904.2 (-1.64%)
KSE30 35,952 Decreased By -625.5 (-1.71%)
Jan 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Forint trades near two-year-low as markets eye US data

Reuters Published 08 Jan, 2025 03:51pm

BUDAPEST: Central European currencies were mostly stable on Wednesday, with the Hungarian forint trading near a two-year low as investors eyed key US data as well as US president-elect Donald Trump’s statements for clues on his future policies.

The forint was a touch weaker versus the euro, down 0.04% on the day and trading at 415.15 after falling to a two-year low at 416.50 on Monday among uncertainties about the trade tariff plans of US president-elect Donald Trump.

The dollar slid on Monday following a report that Trump’s aides were exploring plans to apply trade tariffs only to sectors seen as critical to US national security, but the currency made up some ground after Trump denied the report.

Forint steady before Hungarian rate decision, zloty eases

On Wednesday, the dollar pushed higher for a second day after strong US data drove a rise in bond yields and pared some bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts.

“Markets are waiting for Trump’s inauguration to find out what statements are just scaremongering and what is really going to happen. This uncertainty is moving the dollar and that is dragging the forint along with it,” an FX trader in Budapest said.

“And it is obvious that the forint is still the black sheep of Central European currencies, losing its value while the crown and the zloty are mostly stable,” she said.

The forint, the region’s worst performer in 2024 as it lost about 6.5% versus the euro, has been underperforming its peers since the start of 2025 once again and lost nearly 1% since the start of the year.

The Polish zloty slid 0.08% and was trading at 4.268 per euro, giving up some gains after trading near a five-year-high in the previous session.

The currency firmed to its strongest since Feb. 2020 at 4.2460 on Monday, when some regional markets, including in Poland, were closed.

“The market interest rate disparity between the Polish economy and the euro zone may narrow slightly in the coming days,” Bank Millennium wrote in a client note.

“Despite this, the rather distant prospect of interest rate cuts in Poland will… be an anchor protecting the zloty from a possible weakening at the start of the new year,” they said. Elsewhere, the Czech crown was up 0.06% and trading at 25.11 to the euro.

“For now, EUR/PLN and EUR/CZK seem to have no intention of catching up with the EUR/USD slide from late last year and in recent days,” ING wrote in a note.

“The focus will remain on the local story regardless of the global context. Rates and monetary policy play a major role for now and a hawkish shift by both central banks will keep currencies supported going forward,” they wrote.

Central European currencies forint

Comments

200 characters

Forint trades near two-year-low as markets eye US data

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long visit

KSE-100 closes over 1,900 points lower as late-session selling erases intra-day gains

Refinery Upgrade Project: PRL secures Rs3.15bn loan facility from PSO

Pakistani banks among best performing banking stocks in 2024: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Qatar Airways rejects reports of office closures in Pakistan

Rupee inches lower against US dollar

Oil prices surge as OPEC supply drops, US crude stocks decline

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Cabinet expansion now looms large

FBR infrastructure described as ‘critical infrastructure’

Read more stories