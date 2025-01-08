AIRLINK 211.56 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (0.96%)
BOP 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
CNERGY 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
FCCL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.61%)
FFL 18.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.22%)
FLYNG 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.44%)
HUBC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.75%)
HUMNL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
KEL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
KOSM 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.98%)
MLCF 45.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
OGDC 221.30 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (1.34%)
PACE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
PAEL 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.69 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.25%)
PIBTL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.99%)
POWERPS 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 191.20 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (1.15%)
PRL 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
PTC 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.79%)
SEARL 104.65 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.66%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SSGC 40.82 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.03%)
SYM 19.48 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.67%)
TELE 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
TPLP 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
TRG 68.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.2%)
WAVESAPP 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.37%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.17%)
YOUW 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
BR100 12,208 Increased By 129.3 (1.07%)
BR30 36,930 Increased By 327.1 (0.89%)
KSE100 117,282 Increased By 1229.1 (1.06%)
KSE30 36,986 Increased By 408.2 (1.12%)
Jan 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Positivity returns to PSX as KSE-100 surges over 1,400 points

BR Web Desk Published January 8, 2025 Updated January 8, 2025 10:39am

After days of selling pressure, optimism returned to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). The benchmark KSE-100 Index gained over 1,400 points during the opening hours of trading on Wednesday.

At 10:40am, the benchmark index was hovering at 117,561.27, an increase of 1,508.59 points or 1.3%.

Buying interest was observed in key sectors, including automobile assemblers, cement, chemicals, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, power generation, and refinery. Index-heavy stocks, including NRL, PRL, HUBCO, PSO, SHEL, SSGC, MARI, OGDC, PPL, ENGRO, MCB, MEBL, and NBP, traded in the green.

“We think overall market sentiment remains positive, as most top-down risks have eased off,” said Intermarket Securities, in a note on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, PSX remained under pressure and closed in red zone due to selling as the investors opted to offload their holdings on available margins. The benchmark KSE-100 index declined by 202.44 points or 0.17% and closed at 116,052.68 points.

Internationally, Asian stocks drifted lower on Wednesday. A robust dollar kept the yen pinned near six-month lows, as traders wagered the Federal Reserve would likely be slow in cutting rates after data showed the US economy and labour market remained stable.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, fell 0.2%, with Japan’s Nikkei, down 0.8%. On Wall Street, all three main indexes finished lower as the data stoked worries of a rebound in inflation.

China’s blue chip CSI300 Index, was 0.3% lower, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index, slid 0.55% in early trading.

The yen was last at 157.98 per dollar after touching 158.425 on Tuesday, a level last seen in July when Tokyo intervened to support the yen. It slid more than 10% last year against the dollar and has had a rough start to 2025.

Investor focus in 2025 has been on shifting US rate expectations, the growing divergence in policy path between US and other economies and the threat of tariffs once President-elect Donald Trump steps into the White House on Jan. 20.

The Fed in December projected just two rate cuts for 2025, lower than the four it had earlier predicted.

Markets are currently pricing in 38 basis point of easing this year with the first cut from the Fed fully priced in for July.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE 100 KSE100 KSE 100 index Asian stock markets KSE100 index KSE Most stock markets psx companies Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE 100 companies PSX notice KSE index Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks PSX notices KSE 100 Index companies KSE 100 crosses 100,000 KSE 100 record high

Comments

200 characters

Positivity returns to PSX as KSE-100 surges over 1,400 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement

Cabinet expansion now looms large

SC raises questions about army law scope

Court extends IK’s interim bail in 6 cases

Elahi indicted in corruption reference

SEZs: BOI approves land lease policy

EOBI commercially involved in JMC project

FBR tracks tax officials facing NAB proceedings

IR panel: No tax cases assigned to 535 lawyers by FBR in 2024

Read more stories