Elahi indicted in corruption reference

LAHORE: The Accountability Court on Tuesday indicted PTI President and former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi in a reference of alleged corruption and receiving kickbacks in development projects of Gujrat.

Earlier, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi signed the charge sheet before the court but pleaded not guilty.

The court directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to produce witnesses for recording their statements on January 21.

Court adjourns reference against Elahi

The court also issued notice to NAB on an application of Pervez Elahi seeking permanent exemption from personal appearance due to health issues.

The court has already framed charges against Muhammad Khan Bhatti former principal secretary to then Punjab Chief Minister, Khalid Mahmood Chhatta, Asif Mahmood, Naeem Iqbal, Muhammad Asghar, and Asad Ali in the case.

The NAB in December 2023 had filed a reference against Pervez Elahi, his son Moonis Elahi and 11 others alleging the receipt of rupees 1.23 billion as bribes in connection with development projects contracts in Gujrat during second tenure of Pervez Elahi as Chief Minister Punjab.

The NAB also alleged that the alleged bribe amount was deposited in the accounts of Moonis and his family.

The NAB also stated that the suspects were found guilty in the investigation and asked the court to punish them accordingly.

