Court adjourns reference against Elahi

LAHORE: An accountability court adjourned the proceedings in a reference against PTI President Pervez Elahi of corruption and obtaining kickbacks in funds released for development projects in Gujrat till December 18 after his counsel assured the court that Elahi will appear on next hearing for indictment.

Earlier, the court took exception to the continuous absence of Pervez Elahi in the trial proceedings for health reasons, NAB prosecutor asked the court to indict the suspect without further delay.

The Elahi’s counsel, however, contended that his client was unwell, suffering from stomach issues and diarrhea.

The court at this instructed that Elahi should be presented at the next hearing for the framing of charges.

The prosecutor also informed the court that another co-suspect former principal secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti was admitted to Services Hospital.

