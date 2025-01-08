AIRLINK 209.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-0.67%)
2025-01-08

‘NKATI ready to work with all associations for budget proposals’

Recorder Report Published 08 Jan, 2025 06:26am

KARACHI: Faisal Maize Khan, President of the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI), has stated the NKATI is ready to collaborate with all trade and industry representative associations for economic policy-making in order to provide strong proposals to the government for the collective resolution of issues and quick resolution of the business community's problems.

Faisal Maize Khan mentioned that they will collect suggestions from their members for the upcoming federal and provincial budgets and will provide these proposals to Karachi Chamber of Commerce President Javed Bilwani, so that these suggestions can be forwarded to the government through KCCI for the preparation of the next fiscal year's budget, helping achieve the economic goals.

Faisal Maize Khan further said that in 2024, the prices of medicines increased significantly, with more than 80,000 medicines becoming 200% more expensive, while taxes on medical devices have also been raised by up to 70%. The rise in medicine prices has caused distress among the public.

He added that Sindh is Pakistan’s most resource-rich province, contributing significantly to the national economy not only through oil, gas, and coal but also through its fertile lands.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

