NCCPL appoints Naveed Qazi as CEO

Recorder Report Published 08 Jan, 2025 07:41am

KARACHI: Naveed Qazi has been appointed as the Chief Ex-ecutive Officer (CEO) of National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL).

Naveed Qazi is a seasoned banking and financial services professional with over 38 years of extensive experience in Corporate and Retail Banking, Microfinance, Capital Markets, Operations Risk Management and Information Technology.

Prior to joining NCCPL, he served as Advisor for Digitalisation and Strategic Initiatives at the Pakistan Stock Exchange where he focused on streamlining processes, enhancing operational controls and driving automation to improve efficiency and customer service.

Qazi has held senior leadership roles including President and CEO at JS Bank and First Microfinance Bank, Chief Information Officer at Standard Chartered Bank, Pakistan and Chief Operating Officer at American Express Bank Pakistan, where he played a key role in establishing and growing these institutions, optimizing their operations and managing regulatory relationships.

His experience spans across leading organizational transformations, implementing strategic business plans and overseeing large-scale projects.

Academically he holds Masters degree in Business Administration from Institute of Business Administration (IBA).

He also attended various local and international trainings on advanced leadership including leadership training from INSEAD, with a strong focus on continuous improvement and innovation in the financial sector.

