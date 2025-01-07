AIRLINK 205.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-2.5%)
BOP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.4%)
CNERGY 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-7.02%)
FCCL 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.21%)
FFL 17.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-6.19%)
FLYNG 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-6.82%)
HUBC 128.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.29 (-2.5%)
HUMNL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.42%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-4.62%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.47%)
MLCF 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.74%)
OGDC 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-3.54%)
PACE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.31%)
PAEL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-6.09%)
PIAHCLA 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-4.98%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.07%)
POWERPS 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PPL 180.60 Decreased By ▼ -9.00 (-4.75%)
PRL 40.63 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-8.31%)
PTC 24.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.64%)
SEARL 100.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.97 (-2.87%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.91%)
SSGC 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-9.51%)
SYM 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-4.97%)
TELE 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.72%)
TPLP 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.48%)
TRG 65.20 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.13%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-5.69%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.64%)
YOUW 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-7.13%)
BR100 11,772 Decreased By -419.3 (-3.44%)
BR30 35,116 Decreased By -1466.4 (-4.01%)
KSE100 113,763 Decreased By -2492.2 (-2.14%)
KSE30 35,705 Decreased By -898.6 (-2.45%)
Jan 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian benchmarks set to rise after logging worst session in three months

Reuters Published 07 Jan, 2025 10:50am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes are set to open higher on Tuesday, after posting their worst session in three months, while analysts expect markets to get more directional cues from the corporate results season starting later this week.

The GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,811 as of 7:49 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 would open above Monday’s close of 23,616.05.

Both the blue-chip Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex indexes lost about 1.6% each on Monday, their worst single-day performance since Oct. 3, 2024.

“The fall was driven by combination of factors, including worries over earnings after lacklustre business updates, fears concerning the spread of the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) and foreign outflows,” said Vikram Kasat, head of advisory at PL Capital.

While shares may advance after Monday’s decline, the upcoming earnings season will decide the near-term directionality, two analysts said.

Banks, consumer firms drag Indian shares as Q3 updates underwhelm

Other Asian markets opened higher on Tuesday after tech stocks powered most Wall Street equities higher overnight.

However, worries over US policy under Donald Trump intensified after the President-elect denied a report that his incoming administration would likely pursue a less aggressive tariff policy that he previously threatened.

Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian benchmarks set to rise after logging worst session in three months

Selling pressure continues at PSX, KSE-100 loses over 2,500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

PM’s package approved: ECC sanctions Rs1.679bn for USC’s expenses

Exim Bank’s revival top priority: Aurangzeb

Oil prices extend losses, firmer dollar and supply outlook weigh

Powerful Tibet earthquake, near Nepal, kills at least 53

Dost Steels Limited fails to resume operations amid financial challenges

Debt stocks hit Rs70.37trn mark by Nov-end

Downstream oil sector deregulation: OCAC refuses to endorse any future road map

Tax evasion: FBR seeks data from different countries

Read more stories